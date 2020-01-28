Hopeful and cautious are words that best describe the stance of Mandeville High principal Bruce Bundy going into the annual LHSAA convention that begins Wednesday at the Crowne Plaza.
Bundy, who serves as the LHSAA president, urges other member principals to be proactive ahead of what figures to be a significant and lengthy general assembly vote set for 9 a.m. Friday.
“I know the sheer number of items is intimidating and it may take some time to get through the agenda,” Bundy said. “There is a lot to this — especially when it comes to the items regarding the (select/nonselect) split and updates to our handbook.
“There is so much. And there are things that some groups, like the private schools, are concerned about. What I hope is that people will be able to put their differences aside and work to approve items that bring our schools back together and ido what s best for all student athletes.”
Wednesday’s schedule is dotted with committee meetings for various groups, including the executive committee, which is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Sporting goods exhibitors also will be on hand the first two days.
Thursday’s schedule starts with a sports medicine workshop at 9 a.m. and a review of the agenda conducted by members of the executive committee at 9:45 a.m.
After the Coca-Cola convention luncheon, there will be round table discussion about LHSAA issues at 1:45 p.m. followed by individual class meetings for principals on hand in advance of the Friday general assembly vote.
Bundy notes the concerns of private schools over multiple issues — including the removal of Act 465 from the constitution, which would not allow students from a faith-based/parochial feeder school to be immediately eligible at a high school located out of its physical attendance zone. A proposal from the executive committee that would require private schools to reapply to the LHSAA is another potential lightning rod.
Multiple proposals would apply an enrollment multiplier for private schools. Proposals that would limit or eliminate eligibility for seventh and eighth-grade students also figure to be key topics, along with an executive committee proposal that could change the status of some charter schools from nonselect to select.
The 155-item agenda is packed with possible ways to address the LHSAA's seven-year-old select/nonselect split. Member schools split football championships in 2013. The split widened to include basketball, baseball and softball three years later. Bundy said proposals aimed at trimming back the size of some select/nonselect playoff brackets in order to be more competitive should schools not come back together also may be crucial.
Bundy said some items to be pulled off the agenda before the general assembly vote, but stresses that the time needed to approve a revamped handbook will be crucial for the LHSAA moving forward.
“My advice is to do your homework," Bundy said. "Read the agenda items and ask questions if you are not clear abouemething.”