University High football coach Chad Mahaffey gets a reminder of how good running back Mike Hollins is every time he puts together season highlights.
“I go through every game to look for the best plays on offense and special teams and I save them,” Mahaffey said. “When I am done, I have to cut down the number of plays by Mike. There are so many, which shows his consistency. Over his career, he has always been so consistent.”
Consistency, big numbers and another championship season helped Hollins capture the Outstanding Offensive Player award on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State team. The Virginia signee helped lead the Cubs to their second straight 13-0 season and Division II select title.
Hollins shares top honors on the LSWA 3A squad with Eunice linebacker Avery Lee and coach Paul Trosclair. Lee was voted the Outstanding Defensive Player, while Trosclair claimed coach of the Year honors after the Bobcats won the 3A title, the school’s first LHSAA title since 1982.
Hollins finished with 157 carries for 1,648 yards, 33 touchdowns and was one of six Cubs on the LSWA team. Lee recorded 101 tackles for Eunice and is joined on the team by receiver Matt Domingues (71 catches, 1,321 yards. 11 TDs), defensive back Carlin Vigers (109 tackles).
Other U-High players on the team were quarterback John Gordon McKernan (123-of-185, 1,929 yards passing, 27 touchdowns), offensive lineman Mark Coppola, defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy (42½ tackles, 3½ sacks, two interceptions), linebacker Jacob Burke (111 tackles, six sacks, three interceptions), defensive back Jordan Clark (44 tackles, four interceptions) and kick returner Christian Harris (503 return yards, three touchdowns).
CLASS 3A
OFFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats
WR Matt Domingues Erath 6-0 180 Sr.
WR Davion Sanders Green Oaks 6-0 150 Sr.
WR Jalen Jones Union Parish 6-1 180 Sr.
OL Trey Rugg Sterlington 6-2 240 Sr.
OL Mark Coppola University 6-0 235 Sr.
OL Evan Roussel St. Charles Catholic 6-1 265 Jr.
OL Juwan Felix Iota 6-2 294 Sr.
OL Jax Harrington Erath 6-4 280 Sr.
QB John Gordon McKernan University 6-1 190 Sr.
RB Dallas Reagor Sterlington 5-10 185 Jr.
RB Mike Hollins University 5-11 210 Sr.
RB Luke Doucet Iota 5-8 202 Jr.
ATH Shamar Smith St. James 6-0 175 Jr.
PK Danior Ballesteros KIPP Renaissance 5-9 150 So.
DEFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats
DL JaColon Pitre Lake Charles Prep 6-0 270 Sr.
DL Jaquelin Roy University 6-4 310 Jr.
DL Mason Narcisse St. Charles Catholic 6-3 285 Jr.
DL Quintlan Cobb Kaplan 6-6 309 Sr.
LB Avery Lee Eunice 5-9 195 Sr.
LB Jacob Burke University 6-0 190 Sr.
LB Jared Singleton Union Parish 5-7 180 Sr.
LB Tayte Langley Iota 6-2 234 Sr.
DB Trey Eddins Sterlington 6-1 185 Sr.
DB Cameron O’Brien Hannan 6-0 175 Sr.
DB Jordan Clark University 5-11 175 Sr.
DB Carlin Vigers Eunice 6-3 180 Sr.
KR Christian Harris University 6-3 230 Sr.
P Jacob Gaude Hannan 6-3 205 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: MIKE HOLLINS, UNIVERSITY
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: AVERY LEE, EUNICE
COACH OF THE YEAR: PAUL TROSCLAIR, EUNICE
Honorable mention
Savion Jones, St. James; Arum Joseph, St. James; Barrett Hover, Berwick; Dylan Rathcke, University; Doryan Harris, University; Willie Holloway, Sterlington; Brock Risinger, Sterlington; Jake Fowler, Sumner; Orenthal Lewis, Lake Charles Prep; Dylan Vincent, Lake Charles Prep; Carrington McClinton, Washington-Marion; Colby Hollier, South Beauregard; JJ Ross, Westlake; Justin Parrish, Albany; Sam Drouhilet, St. Louis; Gabe Rankins, Lake Charles Prep; Glen Johnson, Lake Charles Prep; Tavius Bryant, Caldwell Parish; Dillon Cage, Baker; Khiry Morrison, West Feliciana; John Williams, Loyola; Scottie Johnson, North Webster; Rapheus Joseph, Crowley; Tyler Darbonne, Eunice; Rovell Carter, Green Oaks; Aaron Boyette, Jena; Noah Devlin, De La Salle; Michael Lotief, Kaplan; Josh Jones, Berwick; Trelon Jones, Jena; Drake Abshire, Kaplan; Malik Criner, North Vermilion; Dillon Simon, Lake Charles Prep; Keith Baker, Green Oaks; Jacob Allen, Loyola; Montaze Sam, Northwest; Andrew Kilpatrick, St. Louis; Dajon Richard, Patterson; Thomas Miles, Peabody; Mekhi Hammond, Northwest; Shaun Todd, Jena; Jacoby Collins, Wossman; Gavin Laird, Marksville; Chester Martin, Sumner; Cameron Lee, Sumner; Donald Berniard, University; Tony Gibson, Church Point; Caleb Brown, St. James; Cole Jones, Sterlington; Troy Dangerfield, Jena; Jake Fontenot, Sumner; Tavonn Alexander, Lake Charles Prep; Alec D’Antoni, Loyola; Bryton Constantin, University; Logan Roy, Kaplan; Richard Scott, Avoyelles; Kenneth Harris, Caldwell Parish; Shane Bradford, Lake Charles Prep; John Martin, De La Salle; Carter Georges, Hannan; Theodore Tyler, De La Salle; Mandel Eugene, St. Charles; Jaheim Evans, Sophie B. Wright; Tyree Skipper, Sophie B. Wright; Brendan David, Hannan; Clay Essex, Cohen; Montrell Johnson, De La Salle.