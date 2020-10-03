After two hard-fought matches earlier in the week, St. Michael showed growth Saturday morning when it hosted Episcopal. The Warriors controlled the action throughout to earn a 3-0 victory by scores of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-10.
St. Michael (6-4) trailed only once, early in the second game and took control after a close first game.
Camryn Wax and Sarah Templet led St. Michael with six kills each. Lexi Gonzales paced the defense with 10 digs, and added three kills and four aces.
Episcopal (5-4) was led by Izzy Bezzleman with eight kills and four digs. Mason Brun, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, pitched in the five kills and a block.
“I thought we played OK,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said. “I don’t necessarily want us to be playing our best the first weekend in October.”
The Warriors have bounced back after losing in four sets at St. Scholastica on Tuesday. They won a five-set match at Central on Thursday before taking the court Saturday.
“The wheels kind of fell off for us at St. Scholastica,” Smith said. “It was a mental check for us to say, ‘How do we prevent this from happening?’ Then we had a hard-fought match with Central, and it was a character-builder for us.”
That character showed up in the first game against Episcopal. After moving out to a 10-4 lead, Episcopal fought back, pulling within one point three times, the last at 17-16. Kills by Katlyn DeJeand and Wax got St. Michael going again, and the Warriors won eight of the next nine points to finish off a 25-17 win.
St. Michael fell behind 1-0 in the second game, but tied the score on a Gonzalez kill. Then, with Gonzalez serving, the Warriors took command winning the next six points. Karleigh Bourgoyne had three kills to help St. Michael take a 19-10 lead, and it went on to win the game 25-13.
In the third game, St. Michael kept Episcopal off balance moving out to a 14-6 lead on its way to a match-clinching 25-10 win.
Bourgoyne, one of five St. Michael seniors, said chemistry is a key factor this season.
“We’re a lot closer. That’s the difference,” Bourgoyne said. “We hang out all the time and it makes it a lot easier to play together.”
Episcopal came into the match on the heels of its best start, record-wise, in four seasons. Saturday’s result did not dampen the Knights collective spirit.
“Experience-wise and team-wise we are improving,” Episcopal coach Madeline Blanchard-Gugich said. “Before we came here we were getting stronger. Today didn’t go our way, but it wasn’t any one thing. When you play a team sport it involves everyone, and things didn’t fall our way.”