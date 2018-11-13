Top individuals and terrific team competitions are two things that help make the LHSAA state swim meet worth watching.
Both factors figure to be on display when the four-day meet begins Wednesday with preliminary races for Divisions III and IV at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.
Action for Division III begins at 10 a.m., while the first races in Division IV start at 4 p.m. The finals for the two divisions are set for 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.
The local contingent in Division III features swimmers from multiple schools. Parkview Baptist has LSU commitment Jolee Liles (200-yard individual medley, 500 freestyle) and Rylee Moore (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) are two of the top girls.
Several events include multiple individuals seeded in the top three. The U-High girls and Episcopal boys were the team runners-up a year ago to E.D. White. All the relays score double points and should be close.
“We’re excited and ready to go for it and see what happens with our girls,” U-High coach Courtney Roedel said. “This group was freshmen my first year and they’ve grown and moved up every year. We understand and respect how good E.D. White and the other teams are. This is their chance. And we’re excited about our boys and the fact they have all three relays in that top 10.”
U-High’s Johannah Cangelosi (200 freestyle) and Abby Baumgartner (100 breaststroke) also are girls top seeds. The Cubs’ Christopher Richardson (200, 500 freestyles) is a top-seeded boy, along with Lee’s Riley Brown (100 backstroke).
“It looks like the Baton Rouge teams have the chance to win a number of races and score well,” Episcopal coach Stephen Anderson said. “E.D. White is always tough, but I expect our swimmers to do well. My team has some talented new girls and we returned a strong base group of boys that includes some great leaders. Everyone is excited.”
No local swimmer has a top entry mark in a Division IV. Newman swept the boys/girls titles last season. Jillian Barczyk (200, 500 freestyles) of Cade-based Ascension Episcopal has two top marks.