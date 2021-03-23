There is nothing like a milestone win. Add in the drama of a close game and you can understand how Denham Springs baseball coach Mark Carroll felt Saturday.
Carroll notched his 700th career victory with a 7-6 win over Lafayette High in a tournament game Saturday in Lafayette.
“One of our assistants asked me if it was true I could get No. 700 before our first game,” Carroll said. “I told him it was possible, but I would rather (the Denham Springs players) not know.
"He told me the players were the ones who told them. When we won it, those guys (players) were so excited. That also made it special.”
Carroll’s 700th victory was one of two key coaching points for DSHS over the past three days. On Monday, North Corbin Middle School coach Rudy Smith was hired as the new girls basketball coach at Denham Springs.
There is a connection. Smith is a 1992 Central Private graduate who briefly played football for Carroll at CPS.
Carroll’s Yellow Jackets (8-10) lost a close game Saturday before the win over Lafayette High. This is Carroll’s 34th season as a head baseball coach and his 21st year at Denham Springs. Carroll coached at Central Private and Belaire before coming to Denham Springs.
The Yellow Jackets’ Tuesday game at East Ascension was wiped out by Tuesday’s rains. Up next is Springfield on either Thursday or Friday at North Park, weather permitting.
“I have been fortunate to have a lot of great players and other coaches with me who made it (700 wins) possible,” Carroll said. “I stole a lot from other coaches and have learned a lot along the way.”
Smith lauds tradition
Smith, 46, joins the DSHS staff after spending 11 years as a boys basketball coach at North Corbin.
He also coached the school’s girls team for two seasons and previously coached boys and girls teams in head coaching stints at now defunct Starkey Academy and Central Private.
Smith was a walk-on player at Southeastern Louisiana, a graduate assistant coach for the Lions and also spent one season as an assistant to Glen Oaks boys coach Harvey Adger.
“It is an honor to be able to continue and build on the rich tradition Denham Springs has in girls basketball,” Smith said. “There have been some great teams and coaches. I really am excited about it. My daughter, who goes to school here (at North Corbin) is coming with me too. We can’t wait to get started.”
Of Carroll’s milestone, Smith noted, “That (Carroll’s 700th win) is awesome,” Smith said. “And he’s right … I played a little football for him. I was a basketball guy.”
Coordinator hires
David Maryland, who served as Catholic High’s H-backs-tight ends coach, has been hired as the offensive coordinator for Class 2A-Division III St. Thomas Aquinas.
Meanwhile, Calob Leindecker is returning to The Dunham School where he will serve as defensive coordinator. Leindecker spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator at St. Michael. He takes over for his father, Randy, who will remain on staff as an assistant.
The St. Thomas Aquinas job marks the first coordinator stint for Maryland. He was part of a Catholic staff that made four straight title-game appearances in Division I.
Job opening
Episcopal seeks a physical education teacher/assistant coach for the 2021-22 school year.
Assignments will include teaching lower school physical education and serving as an upper school assistant likely for football and one other upper school or middle school sport.
Applicants are asked to email Sarah Foret at forets@ehsbr.org providing a cover letter and resume.