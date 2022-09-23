The battle of District 6-4A unbeatens got out of hand quickly Friday night at Istrouma.
Plaquemine put up points the first four times it touched the ball, and the Green Devils rolled to a surprisingly easy 50-0 win at Istrouma.
Plaquemine (4-0, 3-0) had just 213 yards of offense, but it was mostly a result of the short fields it saw. On special teams, the Green Devils harassed Istrouma punter Freddy Ramos all game, smothering him in the backfield on two kicks and partially blocking another.
Istrouma (3-1, 2-1) had little offensive success and got inside the Plaquemine 30 only once in the game.
Green Devils quarterback Michael Mitchell threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more. Dejon Beloney topped Plaquemine with 57 yards rushing.
Istrouma’s Romel Miggins broke loose for a 48-yard run in the fourth quarter, the Indians' lone highlight. Miggins carried 12 times for 77 yards.
How it was won
Plaquemine was in control from the start racing out to a 22-0 lead after one quarter.
The Green Devils got a 19-yard return on the opening kickoff, then went 55 yards in four plays for the game’s first touchdown. Key plays were quarterback Michael Mitchell’s 15-yard run and his 30-yard touchdown pass to Jaedon Paul.
Istrouma fumbled the ensuing kickoff, setting Plaquemine up at the IHS 5. Mitchell carried twice, the last a 1-yard TD, and the Green Devils had a quick 14-0 lead.
After forcing an Istrouma punt, Plaquemine went 55 yards for another touchdown. It was Mitchell again doing the work with a 30-yard scoring run.
Plaquemine pressured Istrouma punter Freddy Ramos twice to add to its lead. The Green Devils pressured Ramos to fumble the ball out of the end zone for a safety late in the first quarter.
Cameron Rogers partially blocked Ramos’ punt early in the second quarter. It set up another score as Plaquemine took a 30-0 lead at halftime.
Player of the game
Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine: Mitchell rushed 16 times for 51 yards including touchdown runs of 1, 30 and 5 yards. In addition to his 30-yard touchdown connection with Paul, Mitchell had a 25-yarder to Aidan Joseph.
They said it
Plaquemine coach Drey Trosclair: "Istrouma has a good football team. They’re going to win a lot of games, but we played well tonight. We came out physical and I thought we took the attack to them. It paid off early and then we just kept our foot on the gas the rest of the game."
Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney: "We helped them too much. We had too many turnovers that were self-inflicted. We took the loss on the scoreboard but I think we can use this to get better. Plaquemine is a good team and I don’t want to take anything away from them, but a lot of this is on things that we can do better, things that we can control."
Notable
- Istrouma finished the first half with 43 yards of offense. The Indians had three first downs and were penalized eight times for 52 yards. They also lost two fumbles, had one punt blocked and lost another out of the end zone for a safety.