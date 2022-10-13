One coach, two athletes and an administrator with local ties have been selected to the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Wrestling coach and historian Bill Bofinger of Lee High, multisport athletes Kate Ripple Cramer of Parkview Baptist and Warren Capone of Catholic High, along with longtime LHSAA marketing director Mitch Small are part of the 10-member class that will be inducted April 18, 2023, at the Crowne Plaza.
Bofinger was head wrestling coach at Lee, his alma mater for 40 years, and made the Lee Invitational, now the Louisiana Classic, one of the state’s most prestigious tournaments. He also coached at Tara and Baton Rouge High.
Capone, who went on to earn All-America honors as a linebacker at LSU in the early 1970s, was an all-state football player and wrestler at Catholic. As a coach, he led Christian Life Academy to a Class 1A runner-up football finish in 2008.
Cramer earned all-state honors in four sports — cross country, swimming, soccer and track & field. She was a two-time winner of The Advocate’s Girls Athlete of the Year award and went on to play college soccer at Texas A&M and LSU.
A year ago, Cramer’s sister Shelly Ripple Rogers, an All-America swimmer at PBS, was inducted in the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Small, a Lutcher native, was the first marketing director hired by the LHSAA in 1991 and held that position until her retired in 2019. In addition to helping foster the LHSAA’s sponsorship programs, Small was an innovator who developed the LHSAA’s football pairings show and its Football Game of the Week Programs.
The class has other familiar names, including former LSU basketball standout Randy Livingston, considered to be one of Louisiana’s best prep basketball players ever. He starred at Isidore Newman in the 1990s and is now the head boys basketball coach there.
Longtime Assumption volleyball coach Sandy Fussell is another member of this induction class. Fussell won 1,081 matches in more than 30 seasons and finished with 8 LHSAA titles and 8 runner-up finishes.
The 2023 class selected by a committee made up of LHSAA staff, school administrators and media also includes former Oak Grove football coach Vic Dalrymple, former Pineville girls basketball/softball coach Jackie Laborde-Monkhouse, Florien girls basketball coacj Dewain Strother and former South Beauregard basketball player Janice Cole Outlaw.
EBR nominations needed
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System seeks nominations for its first induction Athletic Hall of Fame class also set to be honored in April 2023.
Nominations for coaches, players and contributors to high school sports are being sought. A link to the nomination form is listed below.
https://ebrschools.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/EBRPSS-Hall-of-Fame-Application-Final-Editable-1.pdf