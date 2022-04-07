A day after approving an agreement with Eccker Sports to provide Name, Image, Likeness education and a framework to track and process potential NIL deals for student/athletes, the LHSAA’s executive committee approved an NIL position statement.
The committee’s position on a revised definition for select schools ahead of the 2022-23 school year remains to be seen.
The executive committee’s spring meeting ended Thursday with a review of three definition options presented by LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.
Several committee members asked for additional information on what the LHSAA’s core makeup would look like under each option, showing where member schools would fall. As a result, the definition will be decided on during the executive committee’s summer meeting in June.
Any items voted on by the executive committee at its spring and summer meetings will then go on the agenda for the LHSAA membership to approve in January.
“There were some things we had to talk about today,” Bonine said. “Now we will have to see how it plays out. I don’t like the option of splitting all sports, but we had to talk about it because one of the three options (to define select schools) would be a clear break between public and private schools.
“People need to understand what each option would involve. Everybody wants to talk about football, but there are other sports no one talks about involved — sports like track and wrestling. There is a lot to consider.”
Before discussing the three options for a select school definition, Bonine noted the disparity in the LHSAA’s current playoff brackets for football and basketball during his executive director’s report. He asked that mercy rules be put in place for those two sports and those requests were approved.
“Do you know we are the only state association that has a form that allows schools to opt out of the playoffs,” Bonine noted. “That is an indication of where we are.”
Brother Martin’s Ryan Gallagher, one of two select schools members on the committee, noted the irony of adopting a mercy rule for playoff brackets nine years after the split because of competitive disparity. Gallagher pointed out the original split was put in place because the brackets at the time were considered unfair by some schools.
Bonine and committee members discussed how education has evolved since the original select/nonselect split was approved for football in January 2013. He noted the growth of charter schools, many of which are Type 2 charter schools that can attract students from multiple parishes and attendance zones. Bonine said six of the eight new schools approved for LHSAA membership for 2022-23 are Type 2 charter schools.
Also noted is the addition of more magnet components that are now part of public schools, which give those schools the chance to draw students from outside a traditional attendance.
The first definition of select schools under consideration deems select schools to be those public or private schools that have established academic criterion that determines admission or retention.
Option two includes lab schools, magnet schools, schools with magnet components, charter schools, parishes that allow open enrollment at all its public schools and tuition-based schools in the definition.
The third option defines select schools as private or public schools that do not receive money from the Louisiana Minimum Foundation Program or receive an academic letter grade from the Louisiana Department of Education.
Pineville’s Karl Carpenter was one of several committee members who asked to see what the LHSAA’s school breakdown would look like under each plan.
Bonine rejected suggestions that two of the plans are aimed at forcing an end to the split.
“What we have right now is not workable,” Bonine said. “So much has changed. And you have teams playing each other over-and-over again during the season and playoffs.”
LHSAA president David Federico of Ecole Classique added, “We’re not going to bring things back together … that is not where we are at right now. What we have is three viable options to define select schools and move. This is where we are.”
The NIL position statement is not part of the LHSAA constitution or bylaws. It can be updated and could be added to the LHSAA’s framework at a later time, if needed.
It states that LHSAA student/athletes can engage in NIL activities as long as they follow its bylaws on maintaining amateur status. Bonine reminded the committee that NIL is an entity that changes daily and that those changes will be monitored.