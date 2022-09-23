A fight during the Northside-McKinley football game in Baton Rouge Friday night forced the contest to be suspended, ending McKinley's homecoming game in the first half.
Video footage from TV station WBRZ shows the moment in the second quarter when players left the bench to join the altercation. Players were seen pushing each other; one threw a helmet.
A school district spokesperson said officials are holding off on disciplinary action until they can determine who was responsible. They are waiting on the LHSAA to make a decision about the ruling of the game.
There were no injuries reported in the fight, WBRZ reported.