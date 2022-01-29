BR.universityfca.adv HS 437.JPG

University's Gracie Coates (25) pulls the rebound away from Family Christian's Lindi Rachal (33), Friday, January 28, 2022, at Family Christian Academy in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys

Varsity games typically begin between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Liberty at Zachary

Pine at Denham Springs

Madison Prep at University

Capitol at Central

Jehovah-Jireh at Scotlandville

St. Helena vs. Southern Lab at Seymore Gym

St. John at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Mentorship Academy at Live Oak

Tuesday

Doyle at French Settlement

White Castle at Riverside Academy

Dutchtown at St. Amant

Central Private at Southern Lab

Teurlings Catholic at Brusly

Ascension Catholic at East Iberville

East Ascension at McKinley

Tara at Episcopal

St. Michael at Plaquemine

Avoyelles Public Charter at Port Allen

Dunham at West Feliciana

Woodlawn at Catholic

East Feliciana at Capitol

Northeast at Baker

Berwick at Donaldsonville

Glen Oaks vs. Cristo Rey at Newman Community Center

Broadmoor at Liberty

St. John at Ascension Christian

Istrouma at Belaire

Wednesday

Mentorship Academy at West Feliciana

University at Walker

Liberty at McKinley

Denham Springs at Central

East St. John at Madison Prep

St. John at Parkview Baptist

Thursday

Liberty at Episcopal

Parkview Baptist at Port Allen

Ascension Catholic at St. Michael

Cristo Rey at East Iberville

East Feliciana at Northeast

Friday

Springfield at Doyle

McKinley at Woodlawn

Parkview Baptist at Dunham

Live Oak at Walker

Northeast at Capitol

Ascension Christian at Ascension Catholic

Plaquemine at Istrouma

Scotlandville at Denham Springs

Collegiate Baton Rouge vs. Cristo Rey at Newman Community Center

E.D. White at Donaldsonville

St. James at Lutcher

Glen Oaks vs. Mentorship at Sports Academy

Catholic at Dutchtown

White Castle at St. John

Tara at Belaire

West Feliciana at East Feliciana

University at Family Christian

Central Private at Slaughter Community Charter

Zachary at Central

St. Edmund at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Broadmoor at St. Michael

St. Amant at East Ascension

Saturday

Country Day at Jehovah-Jireh, 5:30 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. Madison Prep at Family Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Varsity games usually start between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Woodlawn at St. Amant

Central at Walker

East Ascension at McKinley

Family Christian at Dutchtown

Tuesday

Plaquemine at St. Michael

Liberty at Broadmoor

Tara at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Brusly at St. Joseph’s Academy

Denham Springs at Live Oak

Scotlandville at Zachary

Hammond at East Ascension

Belaire at Istrouma

Wednesday

McKinley at Plaquemine

Thursday

East Ascension at St. Amant

St. Joseph’s Academy at McKinley

Mt. Carmel at Liberty

Capitol at Plaquemine

Friday

Dutchtown at St. Joseph’s Academy

Woodlawn at McKinley

Central at Zachary

Denham Springs at Scotlandville

John Curtis at Southern Lab

District tourneys for 7-3A, 8-2A

Schedule TBA

Saturday

District tourneys for 7-3A, 8-2A

Schedule TBA

