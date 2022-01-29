Boys
Varsity games typically begin between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Liberty at Zachary
Pine at Denham Springs
Madison Prep at University
Capitol at Central
Jehovah-Jireh at Scotlandville
St. Helena vs. Southern Lab at Seymore Gym
St. John at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Mentorship Academy at Live Oak
Tuesday
Doyle at French Settlement
White Castle at Riverside Academy
Dutchtown at St. Amant
Central Private at Southern Lab
Teurlings Catholic at Brusly
Ascension Catholic at East Iberville
East Ascension at McKinley
Tara at Episcopal
St. Michael at Plaquemine
Avoyelles Public Charter at Port Allen
Dunham at West Feliciana
Woodlawn at Catholic
East Feliciana at Capitol
Northeast at Baker
Berwick at Donaldsonville
Glen Oaks vs. Cristo Rey at Newman Community Center
Broadmoor at Liberty
St. John at Ascension Christian
Istrouma at Belaire
Wednesday
Mentorship Academy at West Feliciana
University at Walker
Liberty at McKinley
Denham Springs at Central
East St. John at Madison Prep
St. John at Parkview Baptist
Thursday
Liberty at Episcopal
Parkview Baptist at Port Allen
Ascension Catholic at St. Michael
Cristo Rey at East Iberville
East Feliciana at Northeast
Friday
Springfield at Doyle
McKinley at Woodlawn
Parkview Baptist at Dunham
Live Oak at Walker
Northeast at Capitol
Ascension Christian at Ascension Catholic
Plaquemine at Istrouma
Scotlandville at Denham Springs
Collegiate Baton Rouge vs. Cristo Rey at Newman Community Center
E.D. White at Donaldsonville
St. James at Lutcher
Glen Oaks vs. Mentorship at Sports Academy
Catholic at Dutchtown
White Castle at St. John
Tara at Belaire
West Feliciana at East Feliciana
University at Family Christian
Central Private at Slaughter Community Charter
Zachary at Central
St. Edmund at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Broadmoor at St. Michael
St. Amant at East Ascension
Saturday
Country Day at Jehovah-Jireh, 5:30 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Madison Prep at Family Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Varsity games usually start between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Monday
Woodlawn at St. Amant
Central at Walker
East Ascension at McKinley
Family Christian at Dutchtown
Tuesday
Plaquemine at St. Michael
Liberty at Broadmoor
Tara at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Brusly at St. Joseph’s Academy
Denham Springs at Live Oak
Scotlandville at Zachary
Hammond at East Ascension
Belaire at Istrouma
Wednesday
McKinley at Plaquemine
Thursday
East Ascension at St. Amant
St. Joseph’s Academy at McKinley
Mt. Carmel at Liberty
Capitol at Plaquemine
Friday
Dutchtown at St. Joseph’s Academy
Woodlawn at McKinley
Central at Zachary
Denham Springs at Scotlandville
John Curtis at Southern Lab
District tourneys for 7-3A, 8-2A
Schedule TBA
Saturday
District tourneys for 7-3A, 8-2A
Schedule TBA