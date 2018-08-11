Quentin Patin moved away from Baton Rouge when he was in middle school. He played high school basketball in Milwaukee, later played at Toledo, played professionally for four years overseas and is an Army veteran.
When Patin returned home this summer he had no idea that Istrouma High was closed for three years. Now the 33-year-old is part of the rebirth of the Istrouma athletic program.
Patin has been hired as the boys basketball coach for the Indians, who will play on the junior varsity level for a second year in 2018-19 in preparation to join the LHSAA varsity ranks in 2019-20. The school reopened before 2017-18 and now has just less than 800 students.
“Before this summer, the last time I had been home was 2009,” Patin said. “I came home to attend to some family business, and then I heard about the Istrouma job. Everything fell into place, and I’m ready to get started. I like the fact that I’ll have a year to put in a system before we play on the varsity level.”
Patin is one of two recently hired boys basketball coaches. Franky Hebert is the new coach at St. John-Plaquemine. Hebert was the head coach at Silliman Institute the last season and also coached at The Brighton School from 2009-11. He is a 2009 Bethany Christian graduate.
DSHS Hall of Fame
LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade will be the keynote speaker for the Denham Springs High Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet Sept. 6 at Forrest Grove Plantation.
Girls basketball all-stater Maurice Durbin and three football players who excelled at different positions — defensive back Jimmy Tullos, quarterback Tom Kelly and center/linebacker Jim Spring — are scheduled to be inducted.
All three football players competed in the 1960s. Tullos was an all-state safety who intercepted 16 passes in two seasons. Kelly was the first DSHS player to play at LSU. He was a walk-on who competed on the Tigers freshman team. Spring, one of the Hall of Fame’s founders, played at Tulane.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the DSHS school office by contacting Laura Wingate at (225) 665-8851.
A plus, officially
The call to get more people involved with high school officiating has been steady over the past decade. Unfortunately, not nearly enough folks have answered it.
Until now. That is the story for the Capital City Board of Volleyball Officials this fall. Assignment secretary Nedda Taylor reports that the group responsible for call high school matches in the Baton Rouge area has added 19 new officials for 2018.
Jamboree schedules needed
The Advocate seeks volleyball and football jamboree schedules complete with date, schedule, list of teams and format.
Email schedules to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com.