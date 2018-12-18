The NCAA toyed with the idea of a football early-signing period for several years before instituting it last December. Are colleges now toying with the futures of players and high school teams because of it?
That is one key question prominent Louisiana prep coaches are asking as the 2018 signing period begins Wednesday. Finding middle ground to please factions on both sides of the early-signing story is challenging.
“So far, I like it,” U-High coach Chad Mahaffey said. “You have more kids who go out and take visits early. They can take official visits during the summer. I think most of them know what they want to do. They can sign now and not have the process drag out longer.”
Mahaffey has seven players scheduled to sign Wednesday, most with power 5 conferences that figure to sign most of the top-tier recruits. Edna Karr’s Brice Brown also sees the December period as another step in the signing process and not a big deal.
“I don’t think it stops guys from doing anything. A lot of guys committed verbally, and those guys that have committed will sign early,” Brown said. “Guys that haven’t will wait and just deal with it afterward. The top-tier guys who already know where they want to go. It’s not a big deal.”
John Curtis’ J.T. Curtis is Louisiana’s winningest coach and he sees the December signing period as a no-win situation for schools in the playoffs and for players who are not top recruits.
“I told a college guy recently ‘How would you like a pro team coming into your squad and evaluating guys and picking out guys you say are going to be in the draft and guys who aren’t? How disruptive can that be?,’ ” Curtis said. “I’m not a fan of the early recruiting. We work hard so our players understand what the word ‘commitment’ means, and fortunately, we haven’t had anyone change their commitment, but from a college perspective, you get a good idea quickly who’s in the boat and who isn’t.
“From that standpoint, it’s good, but I don’t want my guys taking official visits during the season, and then if they’ve got an official visit in May or June, that’s the last part of school or spring training or exams. I just wish it stayed the same.”
Catholic High’s Gabe Fertitta said he already sees changes in how FCS schools may be changing their recruiting tactics to keep up.
“It may be fine for the five-star or the four-star guys to sign early,” Fertitta said. “But what about the guy who is an FCS level player or borderline between FCS and BCS level? This may be a guy who played his way into being recruited this fall. Schools want him to sign now.
“Of course, some colleges will wait and sign guys in February. But I believe there is so much pressure on the colleges and the players. The colleges are pressured to sign as many players as they can. Some colleges were not able to come to the Prep Classic (LHSAA championship) because they were hosting official visits. Players feel pressure to sign because they are afraid a scholarship might not be there in February. That’s a tough cycle."
Catholic is scheduled to have one player sign Wednesday. Zachary is set to have two players sign. Zachary coach David Brewerton said there will be no formal ceremony until after the holidays since his school is in exams. Interestingly, the same is true for U-High.
“Personally, I’m not a big fan of early signing,” Brewerton said. “We are in a cycle now where we are making deep playoff runs. It’s hard enough to keep players focused during a long season without having guys worrying about taking visits or whether or not they should sign now. They should be able to focus on their season first, without being afraid of losing a college offer.”
Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins, the president of the Louisiana Football Coaches Association, likes the option of early visits for players. But he too worries about “late bloomers” getting lost in the shuffle.
Curtis offers a final thought that sums up his view of the different roles high school and college football programs have.
“It’s my job to make sure (the players) understand that college football isn’t a game. It’s a business, a very competitive high-stakes business and business decisions have to be made, and that’s hard for kids 17 or 18 years old,” Curtis said.