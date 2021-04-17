We are always told that good things come to those who wait. Doyle softball coach Amanda Decell hopes that will be the case for her team.
“I guess in a lot of ways this is a revenge season for us,” Decell said. “This group of seniors won it (Class 2A title) as freshmen and then we lost in the quarterfinals the next year and did not make the state tournament after being seeded No. 1.
“Like everybody else, we lost last year to COVID.
So these girls have been waiting for this chance for a long time.”
The Tigers (25-5), seeded second in Class 2A, host No. 31 Oakdale (1-17) at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Hammond Sportsplex. Like most other coaches, Decell is stressing the one-game-at a time approach for her team that has a mix of seniors and youngsters.
And if they needed any additional motivation, the Tigers got it last month when Doyle finished as the girls basketball runner-up after winning the 2A title in 2020.
“Those girls who play basketball were at practice the next day , and they have been so determined. They said ‘This can’t happen again.’ They want to win so bad.
“I think we’ll be fine once we get to the tournament. But before we can do that, we have to win three games.”
Senior Elise Jones, an all-state player in basketball, tops the list of the Tigers' two-sport performers. Jones plays third base and is an Southeastern Louisiana softball signee. She is batting .482 with seven home runs since the basketball season ended.
Senior pitcher Marley Olivier is batting .488 and is 14-2 in the circle. Outfielder Madison Diaville is another senior leader who is batting .441.
The top younger players for the Tigers are sophomore outfielder Addison Contorno and shortstop Kassidy Rivero, an eighth-grader. Contorno is hitting .535, Rivero has 10 home runs and is batting .385.
“The teams seeded at the top in 2A are all good,” Decell said. “We have played a tough schedule that I believe has prepared us. Now we just need to play and execute.”
Local softball schedule
Nonselect
Class 5A
Bidistrict
No. 17 Dutchtown (14-17) at No. 16 Benton (14-14), 4 p.m. Monday
No. 24 Denham Springs (14-14) at No. 9 Natchitoches Central (21-8), 4:30 p.m. Monday at Northwestern State
No. 25 Fontainebleau (17-8) at No. 8 Central (20-5), 5:30 p.m. Monday
No. 29 Southside (13-12) at No. 4 Walker (25-4), 5:30 p.m. Monday
No. 22 Zachary (12-15) at No. 11 Live Oak (20-12), 5:30 p.m. Monday
No. 31 Captain Shreve (12-20) at No. 2 St. Amant (23-2), 5:30 p.m. Monday
Class 4A
Bidistrict
No. 22 Livonia (12-11) at No. 11 Lakeshore (8-10), 4 p.m. Monday
Class 3A
Bidistrict
No. 24 St. James (8-16) at No. 9 Brusly (17-13), 5 p.m. Monday
No. 20 Albany (6-9) at No. 13 Union Parish (12-8), 2 p.m. Monday
No. 27 Mansfield (7-9) at No. 6 Lutcher (21-8), 4:30 p.m. Monday
No. 18 West Feliciana (14-8) at No. 15 Mamou (13-10), 5 p.m. Monday
Class 2A
Bidistrict
No. 17 Springfield (11-12) at No. 16 Avoyelles Public Charter (11-12), 5:30 p.m. Monday at Menard-Alexandria
No. 31 Oakdale (1-17) at No. 2 Doyle (25-5), 4:30 p.m. Monday at Sportsplex-Hammond
Class B
Bidistrict
No. 24 Maurepas (3-21) at No. 9 Anacoco (16-14), 4:30 p.m. Monday
Select
Division I
Quarterfinals
No. 5 St. Joseph’s Academy (11-9) at No. 4 Chapelle (16-14), 5 p.m. Thursday at JPRD Complex
Division II
Regional
No. 16 St. Michael (5-18) at No. 1 Hannan (18-8), 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Coquille Park
No. 12 Lusher Charter (14-1) at No. 5 Parkview Baptist (12-12), 5 p.m., Tuesday
No. 13 University (9-10) at No. 4 Thomas Jefferson (16-5), 4 p.m. Tuesday at Terrytown Playground
Division III
Regional
No. 13 Dunham (5-9) at No. 4 Houma Christian (19-7), 5 p.m. Tuesday at Westside Softball Complex
No. 10 Episcopal (11-6) at No. 7 Lafayette Christian (8-19), 4 p.m. Wednesday
Division IV
Regional
No. 16 False River (8-15) at No. 1 Calvary Baptist (22-6), 5 p.m. Monday
No. 13 Covenant Christian (17-8) at No. 4 St. John (14-4), 5 p.m. Tuesday
No. 14 Ascension Catholic (9-8) at No. 3 Ascension Christian (12-8), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
No. 15 Highland Baptist (10-5) at No. 2 Catholic-PC (21-7), 5 p.m. Monday
Division V
Quarterfinals
No. 7 Family Christian (5-3) at No. 2 Claiborne Christian (16-7), 4:30 p.m. Monday