Doyle’s head softball head coach Amanda Decell coaches against St. Thomas Aquinas during the District 9-2A match up held at Johnny Sartwell Memorial Park in Livingston on Tuesday.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

We are always told that good things come to those who wait. Doyle softball coach Amanda Decell hopes that will be the case for her team.

“I guess in a lot of ways this is a revenge season for us,” Decell said. “This group of seniors won it (Class 2A title) as freshmen and then we lost in the quarterfinals the next year and did not make the state tournament after being seeded No. 1.

“Like everybody else, we lost last year to COVID. 

So these girls have been waiting for this chance for a long time.”

The Tigers (25-5), seeded second in Class 2A, host No. 31 Oakdale (1-17) at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Hammond Sportsplex. Like most other coaches, Decell is stressing the one-game-at a time approach for her team that has a mix of seniors and youngsters.

And if they needed any additional motivation, the Tigers got it last month when Doyle finished as the girls basketball runner-up after winning the 2A title in 2020.

“Those girls who play basketball were at practice the next day , and they have been so determined. They said ‘This can’t happen again.’ They want to win so bad.

“I think we’ll be fine once we get to the tournament. But before we can do that, we have to win three games.”

Senior Elise Jones, an all-state player in basketball, tops the list of the Tigers' two-sport performers. Jones plays third base and is an Southeastern Louisiana softball signee. She is batting .482 with seven home runs since the basketball season ended.

Senior pitcher Marley Olivier is batting .488 and is 14-2 in the circle. Outfielder Madison Diaville is another senior leader who is batting .441.

The top younger players for the Tigers are sophomore outfielder Addison Contorno and shortstop Kassidy Rivero, an eighth-grader. Contorno is hitting .535, Rivero has 10 home runs and is batting .385.

“The teams seeded at the top in 2A are all good,” Decell said. “We have played a tough schedule that I believe has prepared us. Now we just need to play and execute.”

Local softball schedule

Nonselect

Class 5A

Bidistrict

No. 17 Dutchtown (14-17) at No. 16 Benton (14-14), 4 p.m. Monday

No. 24 Denham Springs (14-14) at No. 9 Natchitoches Central (21-8), 4:30 p.m. Monday at Northwestern State

No. 25 Fontainebleau (17-8) at No. 8 Central (20-5), 5:30 p.m. Monday

No. 29 Southside (13-12) at No. 4 Walker (25-4), 5:30 p.m. Monday

No. 22 Zachary (12-15) at No. 11 Live Oak (20-12), 5:30 p.m. Monday

No. 31 Captain Shreve (12-20) at No. 2 St. Amant (23-2), 5:30 p.m. Monday

Class 4A

Bidistrict

No. 22 Livonia (12-11) at No. 11 Lakeshore (8-10), 4 p.m. Monday

Class 3A

Bidistrict

No. 24 St. James (8-16) at No. 9 Brusly (17-13), 5 p.m. Monday

No. 20 Albany (6-9) at No. 13 Union Parish (12-8), 2 p.m. Monday

No. 27 Mansfield (7-9) at No. 6 Lutcher (21-8), 4:30 p.m. Monday

No. 18 West Feliciana (14-8) at No. 15 Mamou (13-10), 5 p.m. Monday

Class 2A

Bidistrict

No. 17 Springfield (11-12) at No. 16 Avoyelles Public Charter (11-12), 5:30 p.m. Monday at Menard-Alexandria

No. 31 Oakdale (1-17) at No. 2 Doyle (25-5), 4:30 p.m. Monday at Sportsplex-Hammond

Class B

Bidistrict

No. 24 Maurepas (3-21) at No. 9 Anacoco (16-14), 4:30 p.m. Monday

Select

Division I

Quarterfinals

No. 5 St. Joseph’s Academy (11-9) at No. 4 Chapelle (16-14), 5 p.m. Thursday at JPRD Complex

Division II

Regional

No. 16 St. Michael (5-18) at No. 1 Hannan (18-8), 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Coquille Park

No. 12 Lusher Charter (14-1) at No. 5 Parkview Baptist (12-12), 5 p.m., Tuesday

No. 13 University (9-10) at No. 4 Thomas Jefferson (16-5), 4 p.m. Tuesday at Terrytown Playground

Division III

Regional

No. 13 Dunham (5-9) at No. 4 Houma Christian (19-7), 5 p.m. Tuesday at Westside Softball Complex

No. 10 Episcopal (11-6) at No. 7 Lafayette Christian (8-19), 4 p.m. Wednesday

Division IV

Regional

No. 16 False River (8-15) at No. 1 Calvary Baptist (22-6), 5 p.m. Monday

No. 13 Covenant Christian (17-8) at No. 4 St. John (14-4), 5 p.m. Tuesday

No. 14 Ascension Catholic (9-8) at No. 3 Ascension Christian (12-8), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

No. 15 Highland Baptist (10-5) at No. 2 Catholic-PC (21-7), 5 p.m. Monday

Division V

Quarterfinals

No. 7 Family Christian (5-3) at No. 2 Claiborne Christian (16-7), 4:30 p.m. Monday

