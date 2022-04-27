Can a new site offer a new beginning for St. Joseph’s Academy and St. John? That is the plan as both schools play Friday semifinals at the first select softball tournament set for the St. Julien Complex in Broussard.
“I am beyond excited for this team,” St. Joseph’s coach Amanda Henley said. “We have one junior, one senior, a group of sophomores and one freshman who start for us.
“This is the first year for our pitcher Ana-Grace Garcia. She sat out last year after transferring from Victory (Academy). She watched and did her part last year help from the sideline. Everything has come together.”
The third-seeded Redstickers (16-6) meet No. 2 Dominican (18-7) in a 1 p.m. Division I semifinal set for Field Blue 3. No. 4 St. John (18-4) plays top-seeded Opelousas Catholic (27-5) in Division IV action on the same field at 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s is making its first tourney appearance since 2017 when quarterfinals games were played in Sulphur. The Redstickers were semifinalists in 2012. It is the first tourney berth for St. John since 2014. The Eagles lost in the quarterfinals a year ago.
There are two connections between the teams. They split games against each other this spring. St. John coach Cindy Prouty coached Henley at Northwestern State.
“We go back a ways. I am so proud of Amanda,” Prouty said. “I told her to be patient and good things would happen.”
Henley points to two wins — one over St. John and another over District 5-5A rival Dutchtown — as pivotal this year. A relatively close 4-0 loss to No. 2 St. Amant in 5-5A was notable too.
Garcia has 208 strikeouts in 110⅔ innings. Avery Parks (.469, 27 RBIs) and senior Olivia Kauffman (27 runs scored) are among St. Joseph’s offensive leaders.
Pitcher Kynleigh Rhymer (17-3, .500 batting average) and Kaylee Richard (.500 batting average) help lead St. John. Prouty said she does not see her fourth-seeded team as an underdog.
“I like our chances,” Prouty said. “I’ve seen (Opelousas Catholic) play and I think it is a good matchup.”