Early reviews on the LHSAA’s instant replay pilot program at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Prep Classic have been positive, according to LHSAA assistant director Lee Sanders.
Sanders, who coordinates officials for the LHSAA, said the decision to try instant replay this year came after other states had successfully piloted the program for their championship events. The LHSAA’s replay officials came from DV Sport, the group that provides replay officials for the SEC and Big 12 and other major conferences, according to Sanders.
“They (DV Sport) have two officials here and they set up cameras,” Sanders said. “Plus, we leveraged the cameras in place here at the Dome (Mercedes-Benz Superdome) and from Cox. The idea is to look at non-judgment rulings.
“I think there’s some excitement to it. I know when we had the coaches meeting last weekend several coaches said, ‘I plan to use my challenge’ and they have. I think this shows once again how technology is changing everything we do. And it also gives us better opportunities to get the call right.”
Each coach at the Prep Classic got the option to make one challenge. Challenges were limited to scoring plays or potential scoring plays, dead ball spots that involve a first down or potential first down, to determine whether or not a kick/punt has been touched by a player, catch/incomplete passes and sideline/end-line questions.
Sanders said that the replay officials reviewed all plays regardless of challenges, noting that a scoring run in Oak Grove’s win over White Castle was checked to make sure a WCHS player running down the sideline remained inbounds.
On Friday, Jennings challenged a call that negated what some thought was an interception. The replay officials upheld the call of incomplete pass on the field.
Alumni report
Three former LSU and Louisiana high school football standouts have been selected as their team’s choice for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year honor: offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth of the Rams (West Monroe), Dolphins’ defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (Plaquemine) and receiver Jarvis Landry of the Browns (Lutcher).
All three players are eligible to win the NFL’s overall Walter Payton honor in the weeks ahead.
• Former Plaquemine High lineman Kevin Dotson of UL has earned first-team All-America honors from USA Today and Sports Illustrated.
• Alabama’s Christian Harris (University High) and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. (Dunham) landed spots on the USA Freshman All-America team.
Blue-Grey bound
Denham Springs quarterback Luke Lunsford and Scotlandville offensive lineman Devonte Campbell is set to play the Blue-Grey All-American All-Star football at noon Monday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
Lunsford will play for the East squad and Campbell is set to play for the West squad.
Red Stick Bowl meeting
Local/area football players selected to play in Red Stick Bowl XVIII must attend an organizational meeting and walk-through practice set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Woodlawn High.
Teams will practice from 4 to 6 p.m. from Monday through Thursday at Woodlawn. The game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Zachary High’s Bronco Stadium.
Prep notables
• Zachary High baseball player Tanner Hall signed with Southern Mississippi last week. Hall is among the area’s top returning players this spring.
• Baker High sophomore girls basketball player Jordan Harris took the fast track to 1,000 points. She scored her 1,000th career point last week, in just over a year of high school competition.
• Another girls basketball player, Zachary’s Osha Cummings, a Northwestern State signee, broke the 1,000 points barrier on Thursday night.