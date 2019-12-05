New coaches? New age of high school football?
Those are just two points to ponder as second-seeded Catholic High (12-0) meets top-seeded Archbishop Rummel (12-0) to decide the LHSAA’s Division I select title.
The game set for 7 p.m. Friday at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium has plenty of layers to sort through. But hidden at the core may be one of the most intriguing title games in 2019.
“Rummel is as good a team as any you could face in a championship game,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “We’re excited and believe it is going to be great match-up and a great atmosphere.”
The two programs are not strangers. Catholic rallied to beat Rummel 31-28 in the 2015 Division I final to claim its first football title. Since then, the legendary coaches for each school, Dale Weiner at Catholic and Jay Roth of Rummel, retired from coaching. Nick Monica, son of another coaching legend, St. Charles Catholic’s Frank Monica, is the first-year Rummel head coach.
The game also is one of the first stand-alone select title games. The other two will be played in Lafayette on Friday and Saturday, a week ahead of the LHSAA’s traditional Allstate Sugar Bowl/Prep Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Each layer is window dressing for a game that will feature two premier defenses, along with enough innovative offense and playmakers to provide epic possibilities.
The Bears beat the Red Raiders 13-10 in the semifinal round last year before losing to John Curtis in the title game. Catholic seeks its second title in three years and third in five years. Rummel won the first Division I title in 2013.
“They’re also 12-0 like we are and their offense has been fabulous,” Monica said of Catholic during the New Orleans Quarterback Club luncheon this week. “They’re averaging 50 points a game. They remind you of the Saints offense with all their personnel groupings, substitution packages, motions and shifts. They’ve got guys all over the place.”
Monica notes that Catholic has had 20 different players score touchdowns this season. The fact that the Bears handed traditional power John Curtis its first shutout loss in 18 years in last week’s 14-0 semifinal victory is worth noting. Of course, Fertitta notes that the Red Raiders are ranked No. 15 nationally by USA Today and lauds his opponent’s defense.
“In my years here at Catholic, this is the best defense we have faced. And that is not meant to take anything away from John Curtis or any of the other great teams we’ve played,” Fertitta said. “They play an odd-man front and their team speed is phenomenal. Our offense includes a lot of shifts and other things designed to out-flank whatever defense we play. Based on their speed and the way they play it is almost impossible to do that.”
Though both coaches agree that the road to this championship will be paved by defense, there are offensive players to note.
Catholic quarterback Jackson Thomas has completed 161 of 222 passes for 2,046 yards and 23 touchdowns with one interception. Rummel’s Kyle Wickersham, son of former LSU QB Jeff Wickersham, has completed 121 of 212 for 1,595 yards and 17 TDs. Josh Parker has 1,090 rushing yards and 13 TDs for the Bears, while Logan Diggs has 879 rushing yards and seven TDs for Rummel.
Fertitta said being productive on offense may never be more important for his team than it will be Friday night.
“It’s kind of like facing a pitcher. If he strikes you out on three pitches, your options are limited. But if you can get deep in a count, the chances of finding something to hit are better,” Fertitta said. “We can’t be in a situation where we have three-and-outs against their defense. If that happens, they will come out fresh every series. We have to make plays and move the ball.”