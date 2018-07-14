An undefeated record and victories over other LHSAA champions from other divisions/classifications made University High arguably the top football team in Louisiana in 2017.
Now the Cubs of Class 3A/Division II start the season as the highest-rated Louisiana team in the High School Football America preseason poll.
U-High, the defending Division II champion, is ranked No. 47 nationally. John Curtis (60th), Evangel Christian (79th), Catholic High (86th) and Edna Karr (98th) are the other Louisiana teams to crack the top 100.
Warren Easton, West Monroe and Zachary were all listed as between 101 and 225. Mater Dei of Santa Ana, California, claimed the No. 1 ranking.
Coaching carousel
Richard Morales, a Baton Rouge native who has coached since 1976, was hired as the head football coach/athletic director at Beau Chene last week. Morales was an assistant at Beau Chene, located outside Opelousas, in 1993.
Morales was head coach at Port Allen in 2002-03 and most recently was an assistant coach at St. James. His other coaching stops include Livonia, Southern Lab, Woodlawn and Acadiana.
Former Central High player and Denham Springs assistant coach Chris Blanchard is the new head baseball coach at Class 2A Springfield. Blanchard, the son of longtime Central coach Randy Blanchard, was an assistant coach for the Bulldogs last season.
Signees, etc.
Basketball players William Loyd of Madison Prep and Terry Holmes of Donaldsonville are among the summer signees.
Holmes signed with Southern Arkansas Tech, while Loyd is part of three-player signing class for Xavier-New Orleans.
U-High’s senior linebacker duo of Jacob Burke and Bryton Constantin will pursue different sports in college. Burke announced on Twitter that he is committed to play baseball for Southeastern Louisiana. Constantin committed to play football at Clemson.
Alumni report
- Former Port Allen standout Marcus Keyes of Oklahoma State earned preseason All-Big 12 honors. Keyes is a junior offensive lineman.
- LSU softball signee Taylor Tidwell of St. Amant earned third-team All-America honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. Lutcher softball standout Brenn Ursin, a top hitter and pitcher for the Bulldogs, has signed with Southern.
- And there’s a son of alumni report. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, the son of former Glen Oaks basketball star Lester Earl, is set to play basketball at Florida’s IMG Academy as a senior. The 6-foot-9 Robinson-Earl helped Kansas City-based Bishop Miege to three Kansas Class 4A titles. Unlike his father, who was more of power post player, Robinson-Earl plays some on the perimeter.
Job openings
- McKinley seeks head coaches in several sports for 2018-19, including volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball, assistant football coach, golf coach, cross country, girls soccer and boys soccer coaches. Faculty positions are available. Contact McKinley Principal Esrom Pitre and/or interim athletic director/football coach Robert Signater at (225) 344-7696. Send emails to Signater at rsignater@ebrschools.org.
- Central High seeks an assistant football coach certified to teach science. Duties would also include coaching one other sport. Contact Central Principal Brandon Lagroue at blagroue@centralccs.org.
Questionnaires deadline
The Advocate's high school football questionnaire is available online for coaches to complete before the 2018 season. And the deadline to submit those questionnaires if July 23. The link is:
https://www.theadvocate.com/new_orleans/sports/high_schools/article_809f2c3f-b7ad-5a71-8d3b-07b35a0c63a0.html
Coaches should complete this questionnaire or another similar form. Coaches are also asked to submit a schedule and numerical roster separately to rfambrough@theadvocate.com.