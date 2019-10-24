This is one newspaper article that Madison Prep coach Landry Williams is probably not going to read.
Williams and his Chargers are riding a six-game winning streak going into their pivotal District 7-3A match-up at third-ranked University High Friday night. Williams tries to get his players to concentrate more effectively by telling them not pay attention to the hype surrounding their success.
“We try not to look at the newspapers, to not look at the stats,” Williams said. “Our goal is to work hard every week to be 1-0. Don’t start looking down the road because the day you start looking past someone is the day you get caught in the trap.”
Williams noted that Alabama coach Nick Saban refers to such distractions as “rat poison.”
Madison Prep, the LHSAA Class 2A runner-up in 2016, is attempting to establish itself as a true contender in Class 3A. The Chargers (6-1, 4-0) advanced to the quarterfinals last season.
“We’ve been working to become one of those top-tier powerhouses like University High,” Landry said. “We want to be on that level, and we’ll find out where we are on Friday.”
Sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss leads the offensive effort with 27 all-purpose touchdowns. Chriss has thrown for more than 1,600 yards on 71-of-137 passing with four interceptions.
Favorite targets are Joel Williams with 549 yards and eight TDs on 22 receptions, and Tyrell Raby, who has 12 receptions for 331 yards and seven touchdowns. Major Burns has 259 receiving yards and four touchdowns on eight receptions, followed by Maleak Palmer’s seven receptions for 264 yards.
The Chargers blanked Mentorship Academy 16-0 last week behind defensive leader and middle linebacker Primus Breckenridge, who has 19 solos tackles on the year. Junior outside linebacker Andre Haynes leads the team with 22 solo tackles.
University (5-2, 4-0) is riding its own four-game winning streak, including a close 9-6 outcome over Brusly last week.
Coach Andy Martin attributes the slim margin against Brusly to the team perhaps succumbing to some of those distractions Williams mentioned. The Cubs missed several scoring opportunities and committed two turnovers in the red zone.
“They’re teenagers and they’ve all got Twitter and it’s hard to block things out,” Martin said just after getting off the phone with Cox, which will feature the contest as the network’s Game of the Week. “We just tell them to go look at the film. The way to get focused is to see for yourself how many great skill guys they have and how they can score in a second.”
Quarterback Tanner Lawson has thrown for 938 yards on 53 percent passing with seven TDs and five interceptions. Leading rusher Derrick Graham has 604 yards and six touchdowns on 109 attempts.
Leading the Cub defense is Jaquelin Roy with 46 tackles, nine for loss. Josh Slaughter follows with 33 tackles, five for loss.
“I believe we were looking ahead a little bit last week,” Martin said. “Well, now this is what we were looking forward to and there’s no reason not to be dialed in. Our team is still young, but at this point in the season there aren’t anymore freshman. It’s time to start doing the little things right and being consistent.”