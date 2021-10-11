Boys
This week's Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association's high school cross country polls. First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
Rank TeamPoints
1, Jesuit (10) 100
2, Ruston 87
3, Catholic 83
4, Brother Martin 71
5, Mandeville 59
6, Zachary 40
7, Belle Chasse 33
8, St. Michael 30
9, Teurlings 24
10, Parkway 17
Also receiving votes: Holy Cross.
Small schools
Rank Team Points
1, Dunham (10) 100
2, University 90
3, Parkview 80
4, Episcopal 68
5, Episcopal-Acadiana 63
6, Menard 49
7, Christ Episcopal 35
8, D'Arbonne Woods 28
9, Ascension Catholic 18
10, Newman 10
Also receiving votes: E.D. White, Country Day
Girls
Large schools
Rank Team Points
1, St. Joseph's Academy (10) 100
2, Dominican 87
3, Ruston 77
4, Vandebilt 63
5, Teurlings 60
6, Mt. Carmel 46
7, Mandeville 44
8, St. Scholastica 16
9, Lafayette 15
10, Byrd 11
Also receiving votes: St. Michael, Denham Springs
Small schools
Rank Team Points
1, Episcopal-Acadiana (7) 97
2, Episcopal (3) 93
3, E.D. White 80
4, Christ Episcopal 68
5, Newman 64
6, Cedar Creek 55
7, University 46
8, Menard 22
9, Sacred Heart-New Orleans 21
10, St. Thomas Aquinas 12
Also receiving votes: Country Day