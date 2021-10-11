BR.catholiccrosscountry.101021 03 mw.JPG

Runners sprint to establish position during the start of the girls’ varsity race at Catholic High Invitational cross country meet at Highland Community Park in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

Boys

This week's Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association's high school cross country polls. First-place votes in parentheses. 

Large schools

Rank TeamPoints

1, Jesuit (10) 100

2, Ruston 87

3, Catholic 83

4, Brother Martin 71

5, Mandeville 59

6, Zachary 40

7, Belle Chasse 33

8, St. Michael 30

9, Teurlings 24

10, Parkway 17

Also receiving votes: Holy Cross.

Small schools

Rank Team Points

1, Dunham (10) 100

2, University 90

3, Parkview 80

4, Episcopal 68

5, Episcopal-Acadiana 63

6, Menard 49

7, Christ Episcopal 35

8, D'Arbonne Woods 28

9, Ascension Catholic 18

10, Newman 10

Also receiving votes: E.D. White, Country Day

Girls

Large schools

Rank Team Points

1, St. Joseph's Academy (10) 100

2, Dominican 87

3, Ruston 77

4, Vandebilt 63

5, Teurlings 60

6, Mt. Carmel 46

7, Mandeville 44

8, St. Scholastica 16

9, Lafayette 15

10, Byrd 11

Also receiving votes: St. Michael, Denham Springs

Small schools

Rank Team Points

1, Episcopal-Acadiana (7) 97

2, Episcopal (3) 93

3, E.D. White 80

4, Christ Episcopal 68

5, Newman 64

6, Cedar Creek 55

7, University 46

8, Menard 22

9, Sacred Heart-New Orleans 21

10, St. Thomas Aquinas 12

Also receiving votes: Country Day

