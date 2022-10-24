Anyone who follows Lutcher High athletics is familiar with the exploits of Brock Louque, a junior safety on the Bulldogs football team.
Louque was a starter as a sophomore but made a name for himself in baseball by driving in all five Lutcher runs when the Bulldogs defeated Berwick 5-4 for the Class 3A state title in May. Even so, that success wasn’t enough to pull him away from football, where he has been one of the leaders on a team that is 7-1, 4-0 in District 7-4A.
“A lot of guys, if they have that early success in one sport, they’ll hang it up in the other one,” Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins said. “(Louque) is a guy that loves to play football (too) and he’s really done a great job.”
So far, the only concern has been time management, but Louque has come up with a winning combination juggling baseball, football and schoolwork.
“I like playing two sports,” Louque said. “It's a little difficult because you have to manage your time practicing both. You have to know when you can work out and how the workout affects both sports.”
Judging by results, the effects have all been positive.
As a strong safety for the Bulldogs football team, Louque has made plays all over the field. He has 58 tackles including five tackles for loss. His strong suit has been putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and he has one sack and four quarterback hurries.
In coverage, he’s broken up three passes and has an interception.
“He plays safety, but we try to utilize him in different ways,” Lutcher defensive coordinator Cade Worsham said. “One of his strengths is being able to blitz, so on third downs we try to scheme up different ways to blitz him. He’s probably the best player on our defense right now.”
Worsham and Jenkins said Louque has a penchant for making big plays. One of those came last season in the Class 3A quarterfinals against St. Martinville. Louque made an interception on Lutcher’s first defensive snap, a moment that he regards as one of his best because of the setting.
Lutcher baseball coach Ryan Jensen has also been impressed by Louque’s ability to perform at his best when the stakes are high. Louque’s championship game performance included a grand slam. An outfielder, he was named all-state after batting .364 with 36 RBIs.
“He was a big-moment guy,” Jensen said. “He seemed to be at his best when the stage was the biggest. Of course, he hit the grand slam in the state championship, but he’s not a kid that gets rattled. He lives for pressure, and he lives for that moment.”
Louque prepares for big moments in both sports, fitting in work to stay sharp no matter which season it is.
“I think that makes a huge difference,” Jensen said. “When its baseball season, he’s doing stuff for football at PE and during the summer. During football, he’s still throwing and doing things to stay sharp for baseball.”