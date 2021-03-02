It was the text message Plaquemine coach Donald Johnson had been dreading. The only consolation was that his team did not have a COVID-19 related issue.
Johnson learned via text Monday night that his team’s regional-round opponent, seventh-seeded Washington-Marion (24-5) was out of the Class 4A boys playoffs due to a COVID-19 positive test.
Instead of traveling to Lake Charles to play W-M Tuesday, the 10th-seeded Green Devils (18-9) gain a forfeit and now await the winner of No. 2 McMain and No. 15 Booker T. Washington for a Friday quarterfinal.
“Ever since this whole COVID thing started, this is what coaches have worried about the most,” Johnson said. “That’s rough … to get this far and not be able to finish.
“We played them last year and won. I am sure they were looking forward to playing us again. I feel bad for their coach and the entire program.”