Life has slowed down for most people in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But not for St. Michael coach Jeanne Kenney, who has been hired as an assistant basketball coach at Utah State.
Kenney, a former St. Michael and LSU player, joins the staff of Louisiana native Kayla Ard. A former Loranger High and Southeastern Louisiana University player, Ard was hired as Utah State's coach last week.
“This all happened so fast. There is a never a good time to leave. I am proud of the things the girls accomplished. This was our best year and we got 20 wins," Kenney said. "I am also thankful to St. Michael for hiring me as a young head coach. I learned a lot from being on a staff with a lot of other great people.
“I met Kayla through basketball and have known her for about 10 years. When she called to gauge my interest in taking a job on her staff, I saw it as a great opportunity.”
The 27-year-old Kenney served as head coach of the Warriors for three seasons and was an assistant coach for one year. St. Michael finished 20-11 and advanced to the Division II select quarterfinals this spring.
Kenney helped St. Michael win Class 4A titles as a player in 2008-09 and was a two-time all-state player. She then went on LSU, where her senior season was cut short by concussions. She averaged 11.3 points per game with a team-high 71 3-pointers as a senior. A concussion ended her career on the eve of the LSU’s Sweet 16 appearance in 2014.
Utah State announced hiring Kenney on Wednesday. She told her St. Michael players via zoom conference Tuesday.
“There is a great group of juniors coming back, along with the freshmen and sophomores,” Kenney said. “There are players from St. Jean Vianney and other schools ready to come in. St. Michael's future looks bright.”