Pre-game introductions do not happen at every high school basketball game. But it might be a good idea when The Dunham School takes on long-time rival University High.
Former assistant/girls basketball coach Chad Myers is the new Dunham coach. The Tigers (12-9) return one player from last year’s Division III championship team.
U-High (9-4) has experienced its share of turnover too. The Cubs return four contributors from its 2020-21 team that was the Division II runner-up. Game time is set for approximately 6:15 p.m. Friday at U-High
“How different we both are stood out when I watched film,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “Obviously, they are still very well coached. But the (Shad) Levy kid is the only one who played against us last year.
“They are probably looking at us and thinking the same thing. Zaren (James) and the Coates brothers are the players people are familiar with. We have new faces and guys who are trying to figure out their roles.”
Both teams were confident of deep playoff runs last year. Where the Cubs and Tigers fit in the playoff hierarchy in their respective divisions remains a work in progress.
“This is a new team for us, but we have not changed the schedule much or lowered expectations,” Dunham’s Myers said. “Along the way, we have had to work through things.
“This is the first varsity season for almost all of these guys. They had to adjust to the game and to playing together. We have made progress. Each game we learn a little more.”
Myers said he has concerns about the individual matchups with U-High. And for good reason. The 6-foot-5 James averages 14 points a game to lead the Cubs.
Collin Coates has become more of a facilitator who handles the ball for U-High at 6-6 and averages 10 points and nine rebounds.
Cooper Coates (6-6) and Seth Mays also average around 10 points per game. Mays (6-3) is the youngest brother of former U-High and LSU standout Skaylar Mays of the Atlanta Hawks.
Spencer said several U-High football players opted not to play this season. However, guard Jason Barnes Jr. joined the team this week after taking time to sort through the football recruiting process.
Levy, a 6-3 junior, averages 13.9 points per game to pace Dunham. Mason Lavergne (11.3) and Laramie Guidry (10.2) are the other double figures scorers. Guidry is 6-6.
“This game is one the schools and their fans look forward to every year,” UHS’ Spencer said. “I don’t think has changed.”