Score early and score often. That was philosophy for top-seeded Scotlandville, which rolled past No. 9 Jesuit 88-33 in a Division I quarterfinal played Friday night at Scotlandville.
The Hornets scored 35 points in the first half and 48 in the second half with Virginia signee Reece Beekman contributing game-high 28 points. With the win, the Hornets (32-3) host No. 4 Brother Martin in a semifinal next week.
The victory puts Scotlandville in position to earn a title-game berth for an 11th straight year. The Hornets have won six titles in the previous 10 years, including three straight Division I titles.
Carvell Teasett added 18 on six 3-pointers. Tai’Reon Joseph contributed 15 for SHS. No player scored in double figures for Jesuit (14-15).
Two other top seeds, Division III Dunham and Division V Jehovah-Jireh, also advanced. Another big takeaway — Class 3A Brusly advanced to a semifinal for the first time in 29 years.
DUNHAM 68, CATHOLIC-NEW IBERIA 35: The trio of Salle Wilson, Carlos Stewart and Jace Augustus combined to score 57 of the Tigers’ points in a Division III quarterfinal.
Wilson finished with 21 points, followed by Stewart (19) and Augustus (17) for Dunham (20-10), the Division III runners-up last year and the champion in 2018. The Tigers host fifth-seeded Newman, a team coached by former LSU star Randy Livingston, in the semifinals.
JEHOVAH-JIREH 73, GRACE CHRISTIAN 35: The Warriors (26-18) got a game-high 27 points from John-Paul Ricks, including seven 3-pointers in a game played at Istrouma.
Roderick Dominque added 16 for JCA, winner of the last two Division V titles. The Warriors host Episcopal School of Acadiana in the semifinals.
WALKER 82, H.L. BOURGEOIS 59: LSU signee Jalen Cook set the tone by scoring 25 of his game-high 30 points in the first half as Class 5A Walker (24-7) advanced to the LHSAA tourney for the third straight year. Cook finished with eight 3-pointers.
Brian Thomas Jr. added 22 points and Donald Butler contributed 19 for the ninth-seeded Wildcats, who advance to play Bonnabel (26-6) in a semifinal game next week at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Deondre Buggage led the 16th-seeded Braves (28-8) with 25 points, including five 3-pointers.
BRUSLY 67, VILLE PLATTE 62: The Panthers advanced to the LHSAA tourney for the first time since 1991 with a quarterfinal win at home.
Ja’Sean Leduff scored a game-high 27 points and Jalen Forest added 22 for BHS (28-5) for fourth-seeded Brusly. The Panthers meet top-seeded Bossier in the semifinals.
UNIVERSITY 81, LOYOLA 42: The second-seeded Cubs of Division II raced out to a 45-18 halftime lead and advanced to the LHSAA’s semifinal round for the eighth straight season.
Zaren James scored 13 points and Milan Mejia added 11 for the Cubs (28-6), who host No. 3 De La Salle in the semifinals.
EPISCOPAL 58, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 32: The Knights (26-8) held Northlake to 10 first-half points while advancing to its fourth straight semifinal in Division III.
Ricky Volland scored 22 points for EHS, while DJ Morgan added 14. Bill Leahy led Northlake (20-13) with 14 points. Third-seeded Episcopal travels to No. 2 Lafayette Christian in the semifinals.
RUNNELS 88, UNIVERSITY ACADEMY OF CENLA 47: Ben Holliday and Collin Coates combined for 47 points to lead the second-seeded Raiders (17-23) to a big Division V quarterfinal win Thursday.
Holliday scored a game-high 25, while Coates had 22. Ben Stafford (15) and Phillip Lukinovich (13) were other leaders for Runnels. The Raiders host third-seeded Family Christian for an all-local semifinal.
FAMILY CHRISTIAN 74, NEW LIVING WORD 52: FCA (27-16) punched its ticket to the semifinals for the first time since 2011 with a home win in Division V.
Tyler Fulgence scored a game-high 25 points for the Flames, who were hot enough to score 38 points in the first half. Adam Mercier added 12 points for an FCA team that had four players score in double figures.