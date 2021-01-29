WALKER — Lanie Miller scored seven of her game-high 15 points in the final three minutes, and Walker High held off Denham Springs 48-42 in a District 4-5A rivalry game Friday night.
Walker (25-2, 1-0) led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, but Libby Thompson’s 3-pointer pulled the Yellow Jackets to within 40-38 with three minutes left to play. On Walker’s next possession, Miller converted a three-point play, and Denham Springs got no closer than four points the rest of the way.
“Towards the end, our kids were resilient,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “They got to the free-throw line, they made a couple of steals, and they listened to some late game adjustments. For this crew that’s big. We’ve struggled with in-game adjustments, but I thought this game we did a much better job with that.”
Playing against a Walker squad that is rated second in the latest unofficial LHSAA power ratings, Denham Springs (12-14) was unfazed. The Yellow Jackets, who outrebounded Walker 40-34, fought back in the third quarter after the Wildcats took their largest lead of the half at 36-25.
After Colin Macias scored on a drive to the basket, Olivia Slack, who led Denham Springs with 10 points, scored on three consecutive possessions. Walker’s Caitlin Travis made a buzzer-beating jumper, and the Wildcats took a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Travis, the Wildcats leading scorer on the season, finished with 14 points.
“This is a rivalry game. These games are what make high school sports fun,” Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said. “We missed these games in 2020 where you don’t get the big crowds, you don’t have the energy, and we were craving it. Hats off to Walker. The things they do defensively and the things they make you game-plan for — they made us work for everything we got.”
The game was close in the first quarter. There were five lead changes before Amira Raddler’s 3-pointer gave Walker a 10-8 lead. The Wildcats led 14-10 after one quarter.
Miller’s 3-pointer helped Walker take a 19-10 lead, and the lead extended to 23-12 after Travis made two free throws. Closing out the half, Denham Springs missed four shots from the field and two free throws, and trailed 26-16 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets rallied in the second half, but never took the lead.
“As the game went on I thought we got a little more in rhythm, especially about spacing the floor and working the ball around,” Arnold said. “It’s a rivalry game. No matter the records, it seems like every year it goes down to the wire.”