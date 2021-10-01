De La Salle spotted Scotlandville 14 quick points then answered with a 31-point onslaught of their own and claimed a 41-32 win over the Hornets on Friday night at Scotlandville.
Junior Patrick Martin gained 257 yards on 27 carries and scored twice as De La Salle (2-1) piled up 336 yards on the ground. Miles Sider added 71 yards and a score.
Scotlandville (1-3) got a huge game from versatile back Chance Williams, who amassed 252 all-purpose yards and scored three times. Quarterback C’Zavian Teasett passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns but was also intercepted twice.
The Hornets scored on their first two possessions. Running back Marlon Gunn Jr., who was used sparingly during the game, took a direct snap and ran it in from 1 yard out to start the scoring and Williams scored after catching a short pass and weaving through the entire De La Salle defense for a 13-yard score.
How it was won
Down 14-0 just six minutes into the game, the Cavaliers put the pedal down on both sides of the ball, outscoring the Hornets 31-0 the rest of the half.
Guy Buras caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Cole Milford to put De La Salle on the board.
The defense forced a three-and-out and the offense went back to work, driving 47 yards in seven plays to tie the game on Martin’s 1-yard score.
Another three-and-out ensued, and the Cavaliers drove just 35 yards to take the lead on a 3-yard pass from Milford to Jace Bienemy.
Martin added a 33-yard score and Gabe Capasso kicked a 22-yard field goal to give De La Salle a 31-14 halftime lead.
Scotlandville was able to cut the deficit to 12 points on two long scoring plays in the second half — a 50-yard pass from Teasett to John Hubbard and a 57-yard run by Williams.
De La Salle thwarted that momentum with an 18-play drive that took over eight minutes off of the fourth quarter clock and resulted in a second 22-yard field goal by Capasso to put the Cavaliers up 41-26 with just over three minutes remaining.
Williams scored his third touchdown of the night on a 45-yard pass from Teasett to end the scoring.
Player of the game
Martin, De La Salle: The junior's 257 yards rushing included an 85-yard gallop that set up the field goal to end the first half. He was the workhorse against a Scotlandville defense that was tiring as the game got later.
Notable
- Scotlandville was hurt by penalties in the game. The Hornets were assessed 116 penalty yards on 12 flags. De La Salle committed seven penalties for 50 yards.
- Derrick Irvin and Jadon Bates collected interceptions for De La Salle.