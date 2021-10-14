The match with Dutchtown was tied 1-1 and the third set was up for grabs. St. Joseph’s Academy grabbed control by focusing on making plays on its side of the net.
“Tonight, I think we realized what we needed to do to step up,” Anna Musso said. “Our serve-receive broke down and we had to control things on our side of the net. We had to take a deep breath and go back to the basics.”
The Redstickers (18-6) scored the final six points to win the third set 25-21 and notched a 25-15 win in set four to close out a 3-1 victory over Dutchtown. The nondistrict matchup of Baton Rouge’s top two Division I volleyball teams played Thursday night at DTHS was an important stepping stone for both teams.
Musso, Grace Toler and Morgan Perry each finishing with 10 kills. Toler added 13 digs and five service aces and Musso contributed 11 digs.
A challenge from St. Joseph’s was the latest stiff test for the Griffins (20-5). Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks noted his team is 2-2 in games against defending LHSAA champions, adding SJA was the Division I runner-up last fall.
“I thought we served very well tonight and kept them out of their system,” Ricks said. “We had to do that because they have such great hitters and we had to keep them off the net.
“Conversely, we struggled with blocking. The girls fought hard. This was a measure up game against a really good team and we wanted to know where we stand.”
Ricks’ youthful squad has just two seniors, both of whom played key roles. Taylor Heeb had nine kills 14 assists and 13 digs, while SLU commitment Alexis Logarbo also had nine kills, 13 assists and seven digs.
The first set was close until the Redstickers went on a 9-5 run and led 20-15 after a kill from the left side by Musso. Emma Evans added two kills to help SJA win the first set 25-18.
Dutchtown turned the tables in the second set with a 12-2 run. SJA had serve-receive issues. Heeb had a kill and two aces as the Griffins built a lead. SJA got within four before the Dutchtown finished off a 25-20 win.
The third set was close. An ace by Taylor Stockwell and two kills by Toler finished off a 25-21 SJA win. The Redstickers built and early lead in final set. Six different players recorded kills for the SJA to help wrap up the win.
“It’s all about the connection we have on the court and off it,” setter Camille Counce said. “We have to tell each other to calm down and think about the end goal. And make plays.”