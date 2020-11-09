Some people have argued the novel coronavirus pandemic has brought the LHSAA’s select and nonselect schools together because coaches on both sides have commiserated over a wide range of topics.
For Catholic High, it has also made two blockbuster matchups against nonselect schools possible.
A week after beating Ruston 48-42 on the road, the seventh-ranked Bears (4-2) are set to host top-ranked Acadiana High for a nondistrict game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Both games were scheduled after Catholic’s Week 6 (St. Amant) and Week 7 (Woodlawn) District 5-5A opponents were forced to cancel their games with the Bears because of COVID-19 related issues.
“We feel very fortunate just to be able to play,” Catholic athletic director J.P. Kelly said. “After we scheduled the game with Ruston, we also knew that Woodlawn would have to cancel this week.
“But we decided to wait until after the game Friday to make a decision on what to do this week. It worked out … (Acadiana) wanted to play.”
AHS (5-0) did not play last week. The Wreckin’ Rams had two open dates in their schedule because District 3-5A foes Barbe and Sam Houston opted not to field varsity teams after Hurricanes Laura and Delta devastated the Lake Charles area and both schools.
Acadiana previous played fourth-ranked John Curtis and No. 10 Ruston to fill unexpected open dates earlier in the season.