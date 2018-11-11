Consistency has made Episcopal one of Louisiana’s best known high school boys cross country powers. However, Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin said every season presents a different challenge.
So Duplechin decided to double the challenge in his 40th year at the school by taking over the EHS girls squad after the retirement of coach Eddie Cole.
What does that mean going into the LHSAA cross country meet? Duplechin is eager to find out when the two-day meet begins at 10 a.m. Monday at Northwestern State in Natchitoches with races for Class C through 2A.
“I went to our athletic director and told him I would take the girls team too, which gave the school a chance to hire a coach in another sport,” Duplechin said. “Plenty of other coaches do it, and I have really enjoyed it. I challenged the boys to be the leaders and help with the transition and they responded to that.
“It has been fun watching them grow and interact with each other when we practice and compete. I look forward to seeing what both groups do.”
Plenty of others also are curious to see how Duplechin’s Knights x 2 do against the Class 2A competition. Alexandria-based Menard is the defending girls champion and projected as a top boys challenger.
Inevitably talk about — “the streak” — something Duplechin only mentions in a preseason meeting comes into play. The Episcopal boys have 22 straight Class 2A titles to rank second on the National Federation of High Schools record book list of consecutive state titles behind Arizona’s Hopi High School, which saw its streak end at 27 a year ago.
The Knights have won titles in 31 of the past 33 years and their overall total of 34 titles also ranks second nationally. But for Duplechin and the runners, those tradition-based facts are part of a foundation that runs much deeper.
“I’d say there are a couple of things that make us who we are,” senior David Whitehurst said. “The first is respect for the people who came before you and a sense of what they achieved. We take pride in what we do. The second thing is how close we are as a team, from the seniors down to the middle school kids.”
Senior Adele Broussard said the melding together of the two teams came naturally.
“The workouts we do now are different,” Broussard said. “I know I’ve liked that part of the challenge. We’re ready to see how the season ends.”
LHSAA cross country meet
At Northwestern State-Natchitoches
Monday’s race schedule
Class C boys, 10 a.m.
Class B boys, 10:45 a.m.
Class C girls, 11:30 a.m.
Class B girls, 12:15 p.m.
Class 1A boys, 1 p.m.
Class 2A boys, 1:45 p.m.
Class 1A girls, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A girls, 3:15 p.m.