Plenty of coaches talk about their teams being a family. Episcopal’s Taylor Mims coaches a team that includes two families.
“My dad is my only assistant coach,” Mims said. “And I coach the middle daughter of my coach. He drives the bus to a lot of our games.”
The third-seeded Knights (25-6) face their biggest playoff challenge yet when they travel to Lafayette to play No. 2 Lafayette Christian (31-2) in a Division III select semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
If the name sounds familiar, it should. Mims was a multi-sport standout for the Knights, who went on to play basketball at two colleges, including Southeastern Louisiana. A sports history that included four knee surgeries had Mims pointed toward physical therapy school.
But a chance to substitute teach and coach middle school basketball at her alma mater five years ago altered Mims’ goals. She was an assistant for two years and has the Knights in the LHSAA semifinals for the first time as a head coach.
Mims’ father Raymond was a longtime EHS middle school coach who is in his fifth year as a varsity assistant. Her former EHS basketball coach, Travis Bourgeois, is the Knights’ football and baseball coach. Bourgeois’ daughter, Annslee, is a junior point guard for the Knights.
“I feel fortunate to have my dad and my coach with me,” Mims said. “Having (Bourgeois) there means a lot because he is someone I look up to. I’ve watched Annslee grow up and getting to coach her is special. I coached her older sister in softball, and I teach her younger sister in P.E. class. They are all athletic.”
Athleticism is just part of what the Knights will need to utilize against LCA, winner of the past three Division IV select titles. Izzy Besselman, a 5-foot-10 sophomore averages 18 points and seven rebounds for EHS. Junior Jewel Jones adds 14 points and four assists.
“Lafayette Christian is a talented team,” Mims said. “You can see why they’re been so successful. We’re the underdog, for sure. For us, this is an opportunity to see what we can do.”