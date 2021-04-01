Myca Trail led St. Louis Catholic to an LHSAA championship. Devonte Austin willed powerhouse Wossman to its sixth consecutive state tournament appearance.
In pursuit of those goals, both earned top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State basketball teams.
Trail was selected Outstanding Player for the girls team. The junior averaged 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, five assists and six steals. St. Louis Catholic won the Division II crown following a runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020.
Austin, a senior, averaged 24 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists en route to the boys Outstanding Player award. Wossman fell to runner-up St. Martinville in the Class 3A semifinals.
St. Louis Catholic’s Tony Johnson was selected girls Coach of the Year, while St. Martinville's Ihmaru Jones received the boys Coach of the Year honor.
Trail was joined on the girls first team by Madison Prep’s Allasia Washington (16 points per game), Northwest's Katlyn Manuel of Northwest (15 ppg), Ursuline’s Tyrielle Williams (20 ppg), and St. Louis Catholic's Paris Guillory (16.7 ppg).
In addition to Austin, the boys first team included, Madison Prep's Deziel Perkins (15.8 ppg), St. Martinville’s Datayvious Gabriel (19.1 ppg), Bossier's Joseph Manning (20.7 ppg) and Booker T. Washington of New Orleans’ Kyran Ratliff (17.6 ppg).
LSWA CLASS 3A CHARTS
Boys
First team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Devonte Austin Wossman 6-1 Sr. 24.0
Daytavious Gabriel St. Martinville 6-3 Sr. 19.1
Deziel Perkins Madison Prep 6-0 Sr. 15.8
Joseph Manning Bossier 6-0 Sr. 20.7
Kyran Ratliff B.T. Washington-N.O. 6-8 Jr. 17.6
Second team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Kaleb Raven Wossman 6-2 Sr. 11.2
Randarius Jones Carroll 6-7 Sr. 22.0
Brock Brown University 6-0 Sr. 13.2
Percy Daniels Madison Prep 6-9 Jr. 11.0
Ethan Soignet E.D. White 6-0 Sr. 22.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Devonte Austin, Wossman
COACH OF THE YEAR: Ihmaru Jones, St. Martinville
HONORABLE MENTION: Sai’vion Jones, St. James; Tylon Walton, Patterson; Crajuan Bennett, Iowa; Ja’Kobe Walker, De La Salle; Jon McCall, Sophie B. Wright; Coryell Pierce, B.T. Washington-NO; Leonard Jackson, De La Salle; Jordan Boston, Sophie B. Wright; Zach Blackwell, South Beauregard; Kiondric Woodley, Mansfield; Zaren James, University; Bryan Montgomery, Crowley; Keshaun Lazard, Northwest; Ernest Roberts, Ville Platte; Jalen Mitchell, St, Martinville; Jacquevius Thompson, Caldwell Parish; Ty’Drick Harrell, Marksville; Bryce Brown, University; JJ Doherty, Albany; Karlin Hardy, St. Louis.
Girls
First team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Katlyn Manuel Northwest 6-0 Sr. 15.0
Myca Trail St. Louis 5-11 Jr. 20.3
Paris Guillory St. Louis 5-9 So. 16.7
Tyrielle Williams Ursuline 5-9 Sr. 20.0
Allasia Washington Madison Prep Jr. 16.0
Second team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Avery Young Iota 5-8 Jr. 23.0
Alyia Broussard Kaplan 5-5 Sr. 19.2
Danasia Andrews Caldwell Parish 5-8 Sr. 20.0
Emmia Johnson De La Salle 5-4 Sr. 23.0
Jalaysia Bertrand, Berwick 5-5 Sr. 22.9
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Myca Trail, St. Louis
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tony Johnson, St. Louis
HONORABLE MENTION: Mary Leday, Northwest; Dayla Simon, South Beauregard; Ray’Onna Sterling, St. James; Elizabeth Ayers, E.D. White; Sana’a Brown, Bossier; Destiny Peltier, Westake; Jill Fontenot, Jennings; Rylie Tate, Caldwell Parish; Jonee Simms, Jewel Sumner; Abby McCain, Grant; Faith Bryant, Grant; Caroline Adams, E.D. White; Cassie Baygents, Albany; Ava Shields, Loranger; Kaylan Jack, Madison Prep; Tia Anderson, Brusly; Nya Miller, University.