University High School coach Bonita Johnson could not remember the last time her team had to travel for a girls basketball quarterfinal game — and for good reason.
For more than a decade, each U-High quarterfinal has been played at home. But that will change when the sixth-seeded Cubs (12-6) make a short bus ride to play No. 3 Liberty (20-6) in a Division II quarterfinal set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
“It has been a different kind of year,” Johnson said. “There were a couple of games when we only had five players available. We still have one player out, but we will go in with the seven we have.
“With COVID and everything else going on this season, every chance you get to play is a blessing. Our plan is to go in and make the most of this one.”
The Division II game helps highlight 12 quarterfinal contests for local/area teams in all classes and divisions. At stake are berths in the LHSAA tourney that begins Monday with regional semifinal games in Hammond and Lake Charles.
On paper, the U-High-Liberty game looks like it could be a mismatch. Liberty won the past two Division II titles and enters the game with a full roster and a height advantage.
Liberty coach Valencia Wilson remains ever cautious and respectful of Johnson’s U-High program that has been in the LHSAA’s semifinals or better each year since 2014, winning two titles and claiming one runner-up finish.
“Any time you get the chance to go against the great Bonita Johnson and her program, you never take anything for granted,” Wilson said. “You know going in her teams will be prepared and give everything they have.
“For us, the key is to keep doing what we do. Our defense and the pressure we generate off of it is crucial. The girls feed off that.”
It is notable that Wilson and Liberty, known as a Lee High before season, is continuing of streak of its own. The Patriots have advanced to at least the semifinals in Wilson’s previous four years as head coach with two titles in one runner-up finish. Included in that streak is a semifinal win over U-High 2018.
Though Liberty has a height advantage, its revamped lineup relies on senior guard Haley Franklin as a catalyst. The 5-foot-8 Franklin averages 20.5 points per game to lead a trio of double-figure scorers.
U-High counters with its guard duo of 5-5 Nya Miller 5-4 Denham Drummer. Miller averages 25 points per game, whole Drummer adds 10.0. Ceara Myers (6-0) adds 15.9 points per game for Liberty.
Johnson knows the kind of defensive pressure the Patriots can put on an opponent, but she said her team is battle-tested.
“Teams have pressed us all year,” Johnson said. “It all comes down to how well we handle it.”
Thursday's girls quarterfinal schedule
Nonselect
Class 5A
No. 6 Captain Shreve at No. 3 Walker, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 7 Plaquemine at No. 2 Huntington, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 9 Loranger at No. 1 Madison Prep, 6:30 p.m.
No. 12 Donaldsonville at No. 4 Brusly, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
No. 9 Rayville at No. 1 Doyle, 6 p.m. at Doyle Elementary
No. 11 Springfield at No. 3 Lake Arthur, 6 p.m.
Class 1A
No. 8 Logansport at No. 1 East Iberville, 6 p.m.
No. 7 White Castle at No. 2 Merryville, 6 p.m.
Select
Division I
No. 6 McKinley at No. 3 Dominican, 6:30 p.m.
Division II
No. 6 University at No. 3 Liberty, 6 p.m.
Division III
No. 7 Ascension Episcopal at No. 2 Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Division IV
No. 6 St. John at No. 3 Cedar Creek-Ruston, 6 p.m.