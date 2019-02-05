Baton Rouge High and St. Amant used to play every year in the boys soccer regular season, regardless of whether they were in the same district.
That changed this year. The two teams are back together again — this time in the LHSAA playoffs.
Fourth-seeded St. Amant (18-3-1) hosts No. 13 BRHS (13-5-4) for a regional-round playoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Pit behind St. Amant Middle School.
“We played for years and now we’re meeting in the playoffs … sometimes things work out like this,” St. Amant coach Adrian Garcia said. “Richard (Harsch, BRHS coach) and I are friends, and I have a great deal of respect for what he does with that program. They improved so much since last season. We expect challenge.”
The BRHS-St. Amant contest is one of several regional-round boys/girls matchups set for Wednesday. Girls teams wrap up their regional play Wednesday. Boys teams have until Thursday to finish regional contests.
Third-seeded University High, the Division III girls champion a year ago, hosts Haynes Academy at 6 p.m. Wednesday in another No. 3 vs. No. 14 match-up. Denham Springs, Catholic High also hosts boys contests Wednesday. St. Joseph’s Academy hosts a girls regional.
“Last year we only won five games,” Harsch said. “This group did not want to have another year like that. They put in a lot of work in the offseason and were willing to sacrifice some individual goals. We added a couple of freshmen who have made a big difference also.”
St. Amant replaced multiple starters from a year ago. Garcia put together a schedule that allowed the Gators to be challenged and to test their limits/lineups while developing chemistry as a group.
Sophomore Tyler Bridgewater leads St. Amant with 33 goals. Senior Henry Ecker has 21 assists, while David Barbera leads the Gators defense.
Baton Rouge High freshman Yvan Mvenyi has 21 goals. Senior Davis Copeland has 11 goals. Another freshman, Leo Jiang, anchors the Bulldog defense.
“I think both teams are solid in the middle,” BRHS’ Harsch said. “It may come down to which team’s attack can break through that back line of defense.”
Boys
Regional round
Division I
Wednesday
Captain Shreve at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.
Baton Rouge High vs. St. Amant at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School, 7 p.m.
Bonnabel at Catholic, 7 p.m.
Thursday
East Ascension at Northshore, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Division II
Thursday
Live Oak at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Riverdale at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Division III
Thursday
Hannan at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Haynes Academy at University, 6 p.m.
Division IV
Wednesday
Dunham at Sterlington, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Regional round
Division I
Wednesday
Baton Rouge High at Dominican, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Division II
Wednesday
Live Oak at Ouachita Parish, 5 p.m.
Lee at Destrehan, 6:30 p.m.
Division III
Wednesday
St. Michael at Vandebilt Catholic, 4 p.m.
Haynes Academy at University, 6 p.m.