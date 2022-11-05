BR.catholiczachary..110422_018 MJ.JPG
Still confused about the LHSAA’s new select/nonselect football playoff format and what the playoff brackets might look like?

It’s OK … you are not alone.

I talk to multiple coaches every week. Nearly all of them are confident they know where their teams will land. In what sounds like a Yogi Berra-ism fallback assessment, I’ll offer this notion: You don’t know, until you know.

So, at 10 a.m. Sunday we will know. The LHSAA plans to post the eight brackets – four select and four nonselect -- first on its LHSAA Live app and then on its website at noon.

What we do know less than 24 hours before the brackets release is basic. First, a handful of Saturday games must be completed before the final power points are set.

The nonselect brackets are the 32-team version we are used and feature 28 teams. Select brackets have 24 teams.

No Baton Rouge area team is in line for a No. 1 spot based on the latest power ratings posted by greauxpreps.com after Friday night. Not much movement is expected for most teams.

However, even a slight change could mean the difference between a first-round bye or a game next week. The top four nonselect teams and the top eight select teams receive first-round byes.

Catholic High (No. 2 Division I select) and West Feliciana (No. 2 Division II nonselect) have the highest rankings among area teams ahead of Sunday’s release. Both are solidly in line for first-round byes.

Just a few weeks ago Zachary was at the top of the Division I nonselect ratings. Now the Broncos are at No. 5. Some projections have ZHS at No. 6. Either way, Zachary looks to among the teams set to host a first-round game. Could it be St. Amant of 5-5A, currently No. 28? We’ll see.

Denham Springs (8-2) christened its new stadium Friday with a win over Walker. That victory gave the Yellow Jackets a share of the 5-5A title with Dutchtown (6-3) and East Ascension (5-5). DSHS also is locked in a chance to host a playoff game this week as a No. 9 seed.

On the select side, one of those confusing scenarios involves District 6-3A rivals Madison Prep (7-3) and University (7-3), who find themselves in different playoff divisions based on their enrollment.

Both are No. 8 in the power ratings – Madison Prep in Division II and U-High in Division III – which equates to sitting on the first-round bye bubble for select schools.

McKinley (7-3) beat Broadmoor to conclude its best regular season in more than decade in its first season back in the Class 4A ranks. But the District 6-4A Panthers also are part of another enrollment numbers game.

Like Madison Prep, a 3A school by traditional classification that is in Division II select, McKinley sits at No. 11 in the Division I select power ratings.

Also consider East Feliciana (6-4). The Tigers are a 2A school that sits at No. 10 in the Division IV nonselect ratings as a of Saturday.

The confusion/questions won’t last forever. By noon Sunday the focus turns to game-planning. Yes, the playoffs shall begin.

