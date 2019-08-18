Ascension Christian Nicholas Hilliard watching.jpg

Nicholas Hilliard looks on during Ascension Christian's victory over Covenant Christian. Sept. 28 in Thibodaux.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY MICHAEL TORTORICH

2018 PLAYOFFS

ASCENSION CATHOLIC: Lost in Division IV championship game, 56-7, to Lafayette Christian.

EAST IBERVILLE: Lost in 1A second round, 30-12, to Delhi

WHITE CASTLE: Lost in 1A first round, 12-6, to Merryville.

ST. JOHN: None

ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: None

THEY SAID IT

“Back to back trips to the Superdome have set the bar high, but our players and coaches accept the challenge to carry on the tradition of the past.”

BENNY SAIA, Ascension Catholic coach

MARQUEE MATCHUPS

EAST IBERVILLE at ASCENSION CATHOLIC, Oct. 25: The showdown will likely decide the District 7-1A championship. The Bulldogs want to continue their district dominance, but East Iberville wants to build on the success they enjoyed last season.

ASCENSION CATHOLIC at WHITE CASTLE, Oct. 11: The longtime rivalry between the schools along La. 1 has not packed the punch it had in recent years, but a win over Ascension Catholic could reenergize the White Castle program.

ST. JOHN at ASCENSION CHRISTIAN, Oct. 18: Both programs made small steps inward last season, and a victory for either team will determine which team has made the most strides this season.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

ASCENSION CATHOLIC

HEAD COACH: Benny Saia

2018 RECORD: 12-2

FAST FACT: Consecutive D-IV runner up in 2017 and 2018.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: Strong crop of returnees from last year’s squad.

BIGGEST NEED: A quick learning curve on the new offense after no spring practice drills due to the success of the baseball program.

EAST IBERVILLE

HEAD COACH: Ron LeJeune

2018 RECORD: 7-5

FAST FACT: LeJeune has a 13-12 record in his three years at coach at East Iberville, a school that chalked very few wins before he took over the program.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: A strong crop of returnees and newfound confidence after two rounds of playoff action in 2018.

BIGGEST NEED: The Tigers need to build on last year’s success, but remember that they are now a target for other team’s looking to gain momentum.

WHITE CASTLE

HEAD COACH: Aaron Meyer

2018 RECORD: 3-8

FAST FACT: The Bulldogs won the Class 1A championship in 2010.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: An experienced offense with plenty of speed could help bring the Bulldogs back to at least the .500 mark this season.

BIGGEST NEED: The Bulldogs need to pick up a few wins in pre-districts and – most of all – stay healthy before the 7-1A schedule, which starts with Ascension Catholic on Oct. 11.

ST. JOHN

HEAD COACH: Eric Holden

2018 RECORD: 3-7

FAST FACT: The 2018 record followed two consecutive 0-10 seasons for the Eagles.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: Holden likes the attitude of his players, who hope to build on the strides they made in 2018.

BIGGEST NEED: The Eagles must fill the void left by quarterback Adam Blanchard, who passed for 29 touchdowns last season.

ASCENSION CHRSITIAN

HEAD COACH: Jody Puryear

2018 RECORD: 3-7

FAST FACT: Puryear begins his seventh year as head coach, the longest tenure of any coach in 7-1A this season.

BIGGEST STRENGTH: Junior quarterback Zack Diez, who passed for 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.

BIGGEST NEED: A strong start to the season and a swift boost of momentum to bring the up-and-coming program to the next level.

SCHEDULES

Ascension Catholic

September

6 at St. Thomas Aquinas

13 Riverside Academy

20 at Slaughter Charter

October

4 Central Catholic

11 at White Castle*

18 at Erath

25 East Iberville*

November

1 Ascension Christian*

7 at St. John*

Ascension Christian

September

6 at Centerville

13 at Ben Franklin

20 Houma Christian

27 Westminster Christian

October

3 at Haynes Academy

11 Central Private

18 St. John*

25 White Castle*

November

1 at Ascension Catholic*

8 at East Iberville*

East Iberville

September

6 at Slaughter Charter

13 Northeast

27 at Central Private

October

11 at St. John*

18 White Castle*

25 at Ascension Catholic*

November

1 Thrive Academy

8 Ascension Christian*

St. John

September

5 Hanson Memorial

13 at Jeanerette

20 Hamilton Christian

26 Belaire

October

4 at Covenant Christian

11 East Iberville*

18 Ascension Christian*

24 Slaughter Charter

November

1 at White Castle*

7 Ascension Catholic*

White Castle

September

6 at Central Lafourche

13 at Morgan City

20 West St. Mary

27 at Donaldsonville

October

4 Tara

11 Ascension Catholic*

18 East Iberville*

25 Ascension Christian*

November

1 St. John*

*Denotes district games

