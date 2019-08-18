2018 PLAYOFFS
ASCENSION CATHOLIC: Lost in Division IV championship game, 56-7, to Lafayette Christian.
EAST IBERVILLE: Lost in 1A second round, 30-12, to Delhi
WHITE CASTLE: Lost in 1A first round, 12-6, to Merryville.
ST. JOHN: None
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: None
THEY SAID IT
“Back to back trips to the Superdome have set the bar high, but our players and coaches accept the challenge to carry on the tradition of the past.”
BENNY SAIA, Ascension Catholic coach
MARQUEE MATCHUPS
EAST IBERVILLE at ASCENSION CATHOLIC, Oct. 25: The showdown will likely decide the District 7-1A championship. The Bulldogs want to continue their district dominance, but East Iberville wants to build on the success they enjoyed last season.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC at WHITE CASTLE, Oct. 11: The longtime rivalry between the schools along La. 1 has not packed the punch it had in recent years, but a win over Ascension Catholic could reenergize the White Castle program.
ST. JOHN at ASCENSION CHRISTIAN, Oct. 18: Both programs made small steps inward last season, and a victory for either team will determine which team has made the most strides this season.
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
ASCENSION CATHOLIC
HEAD COACH: Benny Saia
2018 RECORD: 12-2
FAST FACT: Consecutive D-IV runner up in 2017 and 2018.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: Strong crop of returnees from last year’s squad.
BIGGEST NEED: A quick learning curve on the new offense after no spring practice drills due to the success of the baseball program.
EAST IBERVILLE
HEAD COACH: Ron LeJeune
2018 RECORD: 7-5
FAST FACT: LeJeune has a 13-12 record in his three years at coach at East Iberville, a school that chalked very few wins before he took over the program.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: A strong crop of returnees and newfound confidence after two rounds of playoff action in 2018.
BIGGEST NEED: The Tigers need to build on last year’s success, but remember that they are now a target for other team’s looking to gain momentum.
WHITE CASTLE
HEAD COACH: Aaron Meyer
2018 RECORD: 3-8
FAST FACT: The Bulldogs won the Class 1A championship in 2010.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: An experienced offense with plenty of speed could help bring the Bulldogs back to at least the .500 mark this season.
BIGGEST NEED: The Bulldogs need to pick up a few wins in pre-districts and – most of all – stay healthy before the 7-1A schedule, which starts with Ascension Catholic on Oct. 11.
ST. JOHN
HEAD COACH: Eric Holden
2018 RECORD: 3-7
FAST FACT: The 2018 record followed two consecutive 0-10 seasons for the Eagles.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: Holden likes the attitude of his players, who hope to build on the strides they made in 2018.
BIGGEST NEED: The Eagles must fill the void left by quarterback Adam Blanchard, who passed for 29 touchdowns last season.
ASCENSION CHRSITIAN
HEAD COACH: Jody Puryear
2018 RECORD: 3-7
FAST FACT: Puryear begins his seventh year as head coach, the longest tenure of any coach in 7-1A this season.
BIGGEST STRENGTH: Junior quarterback Zack Diez, who passed for 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.
BIGGEST NEED: A strong start to the season and a swift boost of momentum to bring the up-and-coming program to the next level.
SCHEDULES
Ascension Catholic
September
6 at St. Thomas Aquinas
13 Riverside Academy
20 at Slaughter Charter
October
4 Central Catholic
11 at White Castle*
18 at Erath
25 East Iberville*
November
1 Ascension Christian*
7 at St. John*
Ascension Christian
September
6 at Centerville
13 at Ben Franklin
20 Houma Christian
27 Westminster Christian
October
3 at Haynes Academy
11 Central Private
18 St. John*
25 White Castle*
November
1 at Ascension Catholic*
8 at East Iberville*
East Iberville
September
6 at Slaughter Charter
13 Northeast
27 at Central Private
October
11 at St. John*
18 White Castle*
25 at Ascension Catholic*
November
1 Thrive Academy
8 Ascension Christian*
St. John
September
5 Hanson Memorial
13 at Jeanerette
20 Hamilton Christian
26 Belaire
October
4 at Covenant Christian
11 East Iberville*
18 Ascension Christian*
24 Slaughter Charter
November
1 at White Castle*
7 Ascension Catholic*
White Castle
September
6 at Central Lafourche
13 at Morgan City
20 West St. Mary
27 at Donaldsonville
October
4 Tara
11 Ascension Catholic*
18 East Iberville*
25 Ascension Christian*
November
1 St. John*
*Denotes district games