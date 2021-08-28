NATCHITOCHES — Two-time LSU all-American Glenn Dorsey proudly professes love for his home state.
“I’m just Louisiana to the core,” Dorsey said. “When I’m out in California I am dressed in purple and gold. I have purple and gold decals on my truck. There’s something about it that connects to your heart.”
Dorsey, who starred at LSU and East Ascension High prior to a nine-year NFL career, was among 11 inductees who can now call the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame home. The 2021 induction ceremony was held Saturday night at the Natchitoches Events Center.
The 2021 class was among the most south Louisiana centric ever. In addition to Dorsey, the group of inductees featured former LSU track coach Pat Henry, LSU basketball star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, New Orleans Saints receiver Marques Colston, Southern University baseball standout Rickie Weeks, angler Bo Bowden of Natchitoches and record-setting softball pitcher Courtney Blades Rogers, a Baton Rouge native who starred at Nicholls State and Southern Mississippi.
Former NFL official Terry McAulay was honored as the Dave Dixon Leadership award inductee. The Advocate’s Sheldon Mickles, veteran New Orleans broadcaster Ro Brown, a 21-year mainstay at WDSU, and Hall of Fame chairman Doug Ireland, the longtime sports information director at Northwestern State, were honored as Distinguished Service in Sports Journalism recipients.
It was the second induction ceremony of the summer. The pandemic-delayed 2020 ceremony was held in June.
The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, which was started in 1958 by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, now includes 467 men and women. The Distinguished Service in Sports Journalism award was added in 1982 and has 69 recipients.