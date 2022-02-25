Playoff meetings are nothing new for St. Michael and University High, but those matchups have usually ended with a Cubs win.
That changed Friday night.
Anthony Igiede scored 25 points to lead seventh-seeded St. Michael to a 61-51 win over No. 2 U-High in a Division II quarterfinal contest at U-High.
St. Michael (18-10) scorched the nets shooting 57.1% (20 of 35) from the field. The Warriors defense also stepped up forcing 17 turnovers and holding the Cubs (21-7) to 43.1% shooting (22 of 51).
“We’ve worked very hard to get better defensively,” St. Michael coach Drew Hart said. “Our whole struggle has been percentage, and then tonight we hit some really big shots and opened up a big enough gap to withstand their runs.”
The win was a payback of sorts for St. Michael, which lost 58-54 to U-High in last year’s Division II semifinals. Friday’s win sends the Warriors back to the semifinals, where they will face the winner between No. 3 Hannan and No. 6 Evangel Christian. That game will be played next week at the Cajundome in Lafayette as part of the LHSAA select boys basketball tournament.
Hart said unsung heroes were a factor in his team’s win Friday night. One of those was Canon Edgecombe, whose first-quarter 3-pointer helped St. Michael stretch a 5-4 lead to 17-6 entering the second quarter.
Other key contributors were Abram Morales and D.K. Hayden.
“We needed unsung heroes to step up. (Morales and Hayden) went out and did their job against two bigger boys, and kept them from getting the putbacks that they're used to,” Hart said.
The Warriors led by as many as 13 points early in the second quarter, and finished strong after Zaren James scored two of his 18 points to pull U-High within 22-12. Morales had three baskets, two off assists from Igiede, and St. Michael took a 29-14 lead into halftime.
St. Michael’s largest lead of the game was 41-22 following Igiede’s 3-pointer with three minutes to go in the third quarter. U-High battled back to trail 43-31 entering the fourth, and got its deficit to less than 10 points with 2:34 left to play.
St. Michael made 7 of 9 free throws down the stretch as U-High got no closer than nine points. Wesley Fields made the last four and finished with 14 points.
“They basically took over our gym from the start,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “They were ready to play, and they were very aggressive. I thought they played great. I thought before the season they were a team that could win our division, and I still think that.”