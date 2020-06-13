A move to the LHSAA’s top football classification, a retooled basketball staff and other coaches with local ties making major moves made last week a notable one.
Aaron Meyer, is who led White Castle High to the Class 1A title game last fall, was hired as the new head football coach at 5A Central Lafourche on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Sid Edwards has put together a Central High boys basketball staff that will include Gary Duhe and former LSU basketball player Harold Boudreaux.
Meyer’s move puts him closer to his New Orleans area roots and in Lafourche Parish. The 34-year-old coach was a lineman at John Curtis and went on to play at both UCLA and Nicholls State.
“Moving closer to home was a big part of why I applied,” Meyer said. “The chance to coach at a 5A school is nice, but I also like the idea of being closer to home.”
It is the second heading coaching job for Meyer, who spent three seasons at White Castle. The Bulldogs finished 9-4 last fall and advanced to the 1A football title game for only the second time in school history.
Meyer said he learned valuable lessons at WCHS that he can apply to his job. At CLHS, he succeeds Keith Menard, who accepted the head football job at Assumption late last month.
Edwards, who will handle head football/basketball duties for Central in 2020-21 for Central, was a basketball manager for Duhe when he was a student at Redemptorist. Duhe, who won state titles at Trafton (now the Dunham School) and Redemptorist, was the head coach at Central Private last season.
Duhe also led Central and Plaquemine to LHSAA tourney appearances during his career as a head coach which also includes head coaching stints at St. Amant and Live Oak locally. Boudreaux, an assistant coach at East Iberville last season, was most recently a head coach at McKinley and Brusly.
Longtime Central assistant Scott Osborne also will return as a varsity assistant. Former Central player Tyler Watts (head freshman coach), Greg Morris (head JV coach), ex-Central player Braxton Lee (assistant JV coach) and Justin Jemison (assistant freshman coach) complete the Central basketball staff.
Vice hired as Walker OC
Aaron Vice has been hired as the offensive coordinator at Walker High. Vice, who most recently coached at Houston-based Kinkaid, announced that he was returning home to accept a job on Chad Mahaffey's coaching staff by Twitter on Friday morning.
Vice was previously a graduate assistant coach and spent one season as head coach locally at Redemptorist in 2011.
Glover at Grace King
Brian Glover, most recently the head football coach for Thrive Academy during its first varsity season last fall, is the new head football coach at Grace King.
Glover also served as head football coach at his alma mater, Pointe Coupee Central, early in his career. He is the ninth head football coach in 17 years for Grace King.
Job openings
Southern Lab seeks a defensive coordinator who is certified to teach history. Contact SLHS head coach Darrell Asberry (984) 227-9269 or assistant head coach Thomas Saulsby (225) 200-5575.
• Catholic-Pointe Coupee seeks a head boys basketball coach. Math and middle school teaching positions available. Send resumes to CHSPC athletic director David Simoneaux at dsimoneaux@catholicpc.com.
• Live Oak High seeks an experienced defensive line coach. Send resumes/contact information to LOHS head coach Blane Westmoreland at blane.westmoreland@lpsb.org or call (225) 315-5977.