Madison Prep held off a Parkview Baptist fourth-quarter comeback Friday night for a 13-10 win over the Eagles to maintain an undefeated record in District 7-3A.
It was a defensive battle at Louisiana Leadership — with each team totaling less than 250 yards total offense and three turnovers — but quarterback Zeon Chriss dominated for the Chargers on the ground and in the air.
He was responsible for both Madison Prep’s touchdowns and picked up 44 yards rushing to go along with 133 yards passing.
Parkview Baptist (4-5, 2-4) struck first with a 32-yard field goal on the first drive of the second quarter. The Eagles converted on fourth down twice during that drive with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Madison Prep and an 8-yard pass put them in the red zone.
That Parkview drive seemed to ignite the Chargers, who scored immediately after. Quarterback Zeon Chriss and receiver Maleak Palmer connected three times on Madison Prep’s first touchdown drive for completions of 21 and 9 yards before a 15-yard touchdown to go up 7-3 with 6:47 left in the first half.
Madison Prep extended its lead a few minutes later when the defense forced a fumble on the 34-yard line to give the offense a short field. Zeon only needed two plays to score again – a 24-yard pass to receiver Major Burns before he ran for a 10-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper.
Madison Prep led 13-3 at halftime, but the Eagles didn’t make it easy. Neither team moved the ball well in the second half until last in the third quarter and into the fourth with Parkview Baptist running back CJ Golden opening things up for the Eagles.
On the touchdown drive, Golden touched the ball on every play with 38 yards rushing and capping it off with a 22-yard touchdown reception.
Parkview Baptist was driving to try to tie or win the game in the final minutes, but the Madison Prep defense came up big against to turn the ball over on downs with 34 seconds left in the game and secure a victory.