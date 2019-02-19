University High’s boys soccer team is nearing the finish line for its best season ever, and Kramer Mittendorf is in the driver’s seat.
Mittendorf, a four-year starter and team captain, is hoping to lead the Cubs to their first boys state title when they play Loyola at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Louisiana-Lafayette Soccer Complex.
“This has been the most fun season,” said Mittendorf, an All Metro performer last year. “Being a senior has made me appreciate how much I love playing soccer, knowing it’s my last year. It made me realize how much it has done for me and this team, a lot of guys who have been best friends since kindergarten.”
As the team’s center midfielder, Mittendorf is always around the action. He leads the Cubs with 22 goals and 20 assists and has been especially effective during U-High’s playoff run.
Mittendorf had a goal and assist in last week’s 4-0 semifinal victory against Teurlings Catholic. In the quarterfinals, he dribbled through traffic and passed off to teammate John Gordon McKernan for the late clinching goal to hold off pesky Lusher, 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Twice on the play his arms were grabbed by Lusher defenders to no avail.
“He’s the engine of the team,” coach Chris Mitchell said. “A lot of our game revolves around him. He’s a good link from defense to offense in transition when we clear the ball and look to go forward. He’s a playmaker, like a point guard in basketball.
“What he’s relied on is his touch. His control of the ball is really good. He’s got good vision and knows how to share the ball.”
It also didn’t hurt that Mittendorf and some of his teammates got together to play in an indoor soccer league last summer and a Baton Rouge Soccer Association men’s team last fall. Eight of the 11 starters participated.
“It’s really built good chemistry and it’s helped us this year,” he said.
Mittendorf said he took a leadership lesson from his older brother, Major, who played four years for U-High and was a senior during Kramer’s freshman season. He had to step up his game in that role this season when the Cubs lost nine seniors from the 2018 team.
“Him being a captain my freshman year taught me how to be a captain, how to treat underclassmen, how to mix being tough and encouraging at the same time,” Mittendorf said.
Mittendorf is a soccer lifer, he said, starting about age 4 and playing on club teams while attending summer soccer camps.
The rest of his family caught on. His younger sister, Lily, is a starter for the U-High girls team set to play for the state title against Loyola on Friday. Younger brother, Hill, is an eighth-grader at U-High set to move up to the varsity next season.
At home, the siblings often play two-on-two games in the backyard, which Kramer says often get “feisty” with competitiveness.
“Soccer has been like my life’s work,” he said. “I fell in love with it and kept wanting to get better and better.”