Some track meets are dominated by a an individual and others go down-to-the wire with a team effort.
Baton Rouge got both as the Class 3A titles were decided at the LHSAA Outdoor Track meet held Friday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo won four events and was selected as the Outstanding Girls Performer. Madison Prep placed second in the final event, the 4x400-meter relay to tie for the boys team title.
Though the Chargers’ relay team believed they had to win to win the final relay to win the meet, a different scenario unfolded.
MPA's second-place finish combined with a fourth-place finish by Lake Charles College Prep left the teams tied at 60 points for the title. Iowa was third with 54. It is the school’s fourth LHSAA title in 2020-21.
“It means a lot to the school, the community and the program,” MPA coach Anthony Jones said. “We practice on a square track on our campus most days, and the guys make it work.
“There was a lot of pressure because our football team won a title and so did our basketball teams. It means a lot to see these guys, especially my seniors like Levi (Lewis) who have been part of building this the last three years.”
The LHSAA’s three-day meet concludes Saturday with field events scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. for Class 5A and 4A. Topping Friday’s drama may be a tall task.
Minutes after winning the 100-meter hurdles in a season-best time of 14.64 seconds, Pedigo took her final turn on the awards stand with much of the meet remaining.
“I think I did pretty well in all my events, but the one I was most impressed with the long jump,” Pedigo said. “I was going between two events and I did not have any run-ups (practice jumps).
“So, to jump 19 feet with that and after almost scratching out of the event was impressive. And to win the javelin on my last throw, which was close to my PR … also good. I am glad I am finished.”
Pedigo tied a 24-year-old record in the high jump with a winning leap of 5 feet, 10 inches. As impressive as her wins were, there was some drama for Pedigo too.
It all happened as she moved between the javelin and long jump in the afternoon long before the running events began. After fouling on her first two long jump attempts, Pedigo made a safe third jump to remain in the competition. From there, her fourth jump was the winner at 19 feet.
Pedigo won the javelin on her final attempt with a throw of 141-7, just off her personal best placing ahead of South Beauregard’s Trinity Spooner, who is ranked nationally.
St. Louis’ Halyn Senegal was the day’s record-setter. Senegal won the 400 meters in 54.89 seconds, eclipsing an 18-year-old record, leading her school to a team title with 116 points. PBS, with Pedigo scoring 40 points, finished third with 47 points.
Madison Prep missed out on chances to capitalize with top three finishes in the 4x800 and 4x100 relays. The Chargers brought 27 competitors and had two key individual winners in the field events.
Brian Chatman won the long jump in 23-1¼. Football quarterback Zeon Chriss won the javelin in 169-7.