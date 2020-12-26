Back again
It is the fourth straight title-game appearance for Catholic and the Bears' fifth final in six seasons. Catholic beat John Curtis 20-14 to win the title in coach Gabe Fertitta’s first season as head coach in 2017. Catholic, also the 2015 Division I champion, lost to Curtis in the 2018 and Rummel in 2019.
Different storyline
The Catholic-Byrd match-up marks only the second time since the LHSAA went to select/nonselect playoffs that at least one New Orleans Catholic League team has not been in the Division I final. In 2016, Evangel beat Scotlandville. Also notable — Byrd lost Rummel in the very first Division I final in 2013.
Coaching contrasts
Mike Suggs is in his 23rd year at Byrd. Suggs is 167-88 and has led the Yellow Jackets to the playoffs 15 of the last 16 years. Catholic’s Fertitta is 42-8 record in four seasons at Catholic and is 58-25 overall, including two seasons as head coach at Mississippi-based St. Stanislaus.
Second time around
The schools are two of the oldest in their respective cities but have only met once in football prior to Sunday. That one meeting took place in 2002 and Byrd, then a No. 13 seed, came away with a 24-7 victory over fourth-seeded Catholic in a Class 5A regional-round playoff.