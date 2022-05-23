The Advocate's 2022 Star of Stars: Here are all our winners, and their stories
Take a look at the best of the best from Baton Rouge-area high school sports in 2021-22.
• Our Girls Athlete of the Year: Fearless. That’s the word that describes Ava Riche best. The St. Joseph’s Academy senior is our Athlete of the year. (Plus more on our finalists, Izzy Besselman and Jaydan Jackson.)
• Our Boys Athlete of the Year: After a record-setting football season and a stellar baseball season, Bryce Leonard of Ascension Catholic took the top honor. (Plus more on our finalists, Herman Brister III and Colbi Dennis.)
More on all our other award winners:
• Here's the rundown of The Advocate's 2022 Girls Star of Stars: The best of the best in every sport.
• Here are The Advocate's 2022 Boys Star of Stars: The best of the best in every sport.
• “Don’t get me wrong; I’m lucky to have so many people who care. But this is nothing new for me. I do what I need to do, and I know what I need to do when I get hurt.” More on our Courage Award winner, Percy Daniels.
• “Most people write a check or come to a game. Byron Turner is hands-on and is up for doing any task you ask him to do.” More on our Spirit Award winner, Byron Turner.
• Our Boys of the Year: David Brewerton and Zachary finished 15-0 and won their fourth LHSAA Class 5A title in seven years. (Also read about our other finalists, Marcus Dyer of Dutchtown and Carlos Sample of Scotlandville.)
• Our Girls Coach of the Year: Quianna Chaney coached the Southern Lab Kittens to the LHSAA’s Division IV girls basketball title — the school’s first since her senior season in 2004. (Also read about our other finalists, Kristen Estorge of Baton Rouge High and Sivi Miller of St. Joseph’s.)
• “Up until the meet starts, it’s playtime. They have fun when they practice and at meets. Once they get started with this sport, it becomes a way of life. They enjoy it, and they always want to win.” More on our Girls Team of the Year, Lutcher powerlifting. (Plus more on our other finalists, St. Joseph’s Academy cross country and Southern Lab basketball).
• “They truly believed they can find a way to win. Every single week, they kept believing in each other, and they got it done. And that’s powerful.” More on our Boys Team of the Year, Zachary football (plus more on our finalists, Dutchtown soccer and Madison Prep basketball.)
• “She has a huge heart. (After the race) she told me, ‘Mom, I was trying to let my friend win, but I was going too fast.’ ” Our Girls Special Olympics Athlete of the Year: Sydney Millet.
• “He’s excited that his hard work paid off — that he sees that there is a reward for all his struggles.” Our Special Olympics Athlete of the Year: Luke Young.