A split decision isn’t always a good thing, but McKinley High School gladly accepted what the LHSAA executive committee gave.
The LHSAA panel voted cut precedent-setting penalties in half — reducing fines of nearly $42,000 for 150 violations in half and reducing a two-year playoff ban to one year in all sports. A group of students ruled ineligible based on administrative errors also regained eligibility.
“I absolutely feel good about this. ... We’re appreciative,” East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Warren Drake said. “We take responsibility for it, and really they accepted basically everything we asked for, which was a 50 percent reduction in fines, a reduction in the playoff ban and getting the eligibility of athletes restored.”
The McKinley appeal of was one of two the executive committee ruled Thursday during its meeting at the LHSAA office in Baton Rouge. The committee did not grant eligibility to transfer quarterback Andrew Robison, a senior who moved from Houma’s Vandebilt Catholic to Hahnville. A four-game suspension for Hahnville coach Nick Saltaformaggio also was upheld.
A scheduled appeal by Brother Martin was withdrawn before the meeting.
Drake and first-year McKinley Principal Esrom Pitre said they believed the progress the school made since sanctions were announced in July made a difference. The school hired a new coaching staff and put measures in place for handling LHSAA matters.
“I would have rathered the postseason ban totally dismissed, though I am thankful that the ban was reduced,” Pitre said. “I’m most excited about getting the eligibility restored for those young ladies. This is part of a process that won’t involve just this year. It may take three or four years to rebuild our programs.”
The McKinley appeal was closed to the media and the public. It attracted a group of involved spectators — former McKinley coaches serving a one-year suspension who waited outside the LHSAA building for the final outcome. The LHSAA ruling suspended all coaches on the McKinley staff for 2017-18. Drake confirmed that EBR did not offer an appeal for those coaches because of the “totality of what was being asked for,” saying EBR chose to appeal for the students first.
Under LHSAA rules, appeals for coaches must be done by schools or school systems. They cannot represent themselves. The list of suspended coaches on hand included football coach/athletic director Ken Hilton, boys baskeball coach Harold Boudreaux, volleyball coach Bridget Bowman and girls basketball coach Krystal Flowers. All work at other schools in the area.
“McKinley deserves this. ... Those girls deserve to be eligible,” Hilton said. “I’m glad to see that the ban is not for two years. I’m a little disappointed the coaches were not mentioned. We could not appeal for ourselves. We did not have due process.”
Flowers added, “This is bittersweet. I’m happy for those kids, they are still my babies. I am not happy about the one-year ban. I was hoping they could compete for a title. I’m disappointed that EBR did not represent the coaches in the appeal.”
Flowers said local attorney Jill Craft is representing herself and some other coaches suspended by the LHSAA. The status of McKinley athletes from 2017-18 who chose to transfer to other schools is one that may now come to light.
McKinley could only appeal the status of students in their schools. Transfers like girls basketball standout Alexius Horne, who is now enrolled Denham Springs High, must now seek appeals through their current schools.
“The appeal for those athletes (transfers from McKinley) would have to come from the school where they are enrolled now. That school would have to submit a hardship appeal,” LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said. “That would give them another bite at the apple.”