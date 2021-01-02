They came, and made sure everyone saw what they could do. Both Catholic High and Madison Prep definitely conquered at the LHSAA’s Prep Classic.
The fact that Baton Rouge’s only teams in the LHSAA’s premier football event won titles at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches could easily get lost in the shuffle.
But neither accomplishment should be downplayed — even though the four-day event gave high school football followers plenty to digest.
The Lafayette area was obviously the biggest regional winner with four champions — Class 5A Acadiana, 4A Carencro, Division II St. Thomas More and Division III Lafayette Christian.
Also notable — the New Orleans area did not win a title for the first time since 2009. Karr’s chance to add a fifth straight title ended with Carencro using a mix of big plays, veer precision and harassing defense.
So where does this leave Division I champion Catholic and Class 3A Madison Prep? Up there among the elite in their own distinct ways.
One byproduct of the LHSAA of the select/nonselect playoffs is that burning question — which team is the best of them all in 2020? Hours after the last games were completed Wednesday night, the debate ensured on social media.
Everyone is entitled their opinion. With that said, I believe Catholic High belongs in the discussion. Noting that the Division I title last Sunday is the Bears’ third in six years or that they have appeared in five of the last six title games, including four straight, is not relevant. Impressive, but not relevant to a one-year measure.
What is relevant is the fact that Catholic beat 5A champion Acadiana, lost to St. Thomas More by one point and to Karr by three.
Most of us agree that picking up Ruston and Acadiana as COVID-19 replacement games made Catholic’s regular-season schedule likely Louisiana’s toughest.
STM has a win over Carencro, which went on to beat Karr. Lafayette Christian’s lone loss was to Acadiana. Given the interplay between all the teams this debate may go on until the next Prep Classic, which we hope returns to New Orleans and Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Though I would personally give a slight edge to St. Thomas More, the Bears, Acadiana, Carencro and others could stake their claim.
And what about Madison Prep? The Chargers made history by winning their first LHSAA title in football. This team was pretty much overlooked after a loss to University High in District 7-3A play.
Four years removed from a runner-up finish in Class 2A, ninth-seeded MPA was the underdog seeding wise in four straight playoff games. The tag, “Much talent, but not so much expected” was applied.
Every week, critics expected the Chargers to meet their demise. Defensive grit got MPA to the title game. They were the underdog that pulled off the biggest Prep Classic upset.
Madison Prep’s 50-0 victory over second-seeded Union Parish was a complete effort. The Chargers rolled up 26 first downs and averaged 6.9 yards per play. They held Union to 161 total yards and 3.8 yards per play.
What likely surprised critics the most was that MPA was so poised and disciplined. They made plays … plenty of them.
In sports — and in life — we are told to take advantage of all the opportunities we get. Catholic and Madison Prep did just that at the Prep Classic. In 2020, that mattered perhaps more than ever.
Kudos to LHSAA
Plenty of people said it would never happen. But executive director Eddie Bonine and the LHSAA held their ground through a pandemic, hurricanes and anything else that 2020 dished out to complete the fall sports seasons.
I have noted previously that this is no small accomplishment. Student/athletes in many other states did not have fall sports. Sure, the seasons were different with compact schedules, COVID-19 protocols and either no spectators or limited spectators.
Moving the Prep Classic to Natchitoches and Northwestern State was the correct move for 2020 and it worked out. Up next? Winter and spring seasons that will likely be taken a day at a time too.
Extra points
It was nice to have the select/nonselect schools playing at the same venue again and I hope that trend continues.
Do I think the LHSAA has too many championships? Yes. Do I like the select/nonselect split? No. Do I see any sweeping changes that bring the LHSAA back together? No.
It would take a two-thirds vote of LHSAA member principals to end the split. A couple of recent proposals to bring schools back together tipped the scale past 50 percent, but not to two-thirds, no matter how compelling the arguments were.
Maybe someday it happens. For now, getting through seasons and championships as they are is job one.