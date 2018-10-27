sprh.1116.state.swimming-7.jpg
Rylee Moore (PBS) competes in the girls 100 yard backstroke during the LHSSA Division III State Swimming Championships at SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur, La., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

 Rick Hickman

At Crawfish Aquatics pool

Finals at 1 p.m. Sunday

Girls

Top individuals

200-yard medley relay: 1, University 'A' 1:56.17. 2, Parkview Baptist School 'A' 1:58.35. 3, St. Joseph's Academy 'A' 2:01.06.

200 freestyle: 1, Jolee Liles, PBS, 1:54.97. 2, Johannah Cangelosi, University, 2:01.27. 3, Abigail Gibson, EHS, 2:04.33.

200 individual medley: 1, Rylee Moore, PBS, 2:10.27. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 2:15.08. 3, Ema Lavigne, Baton Rouge High, 2:17.79.

50 freestyle: 1, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, University, 25.96. 2, Sara Be, EHS, 26.07. 3, Julia Brinson, SJA, 26.33.

100 butterfly: 1, Jolee Liles, PBS, 58.66. 2, Amanda Andrews, SJA, 1:01.67. 3, Anacelia Galeano, Baton Rouge High, 1:02.55.

100 freestyle: 1, Johannah Cangelosi, University, 55.39. 2, Sara Be, EHS, 56.74. 3, Julia Brinson, SJA, 57.40.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 'A' 1:48.69. 2, Parkview Baptist 'A' 1:50.16. 3, St. Joseph's 'A' 1:50.44.

100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Moore, PBS, 57.25. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 1:00.78. 3, Kirby Black, SJA, 1:01.83.

100 breaststroke: 1, Ema Lavigne, Baton Rouge High, 1:12.02. 2, Abby Baumgartner, University, 1:12.33. 3, Isabel Webre, SJA, 1:16.74.

400 freestyle relay: 1, University 'A' 3:53.34. 2, St. Joseph's 'A' 3:55.75. 3, Episcopal 'A' 3:58.25.

Boys

200 medley relay: 1, East Ascension 'A' 1:43.45. 2, Dutchtown 'A' 1:43.80. 3, Catholic 'A' 1:45.62.

200 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 1:43.48. 2, Mason Nyboer, Mason E, CHS, 1:43.79. 3, Christopher Richardson, University, 1:48.54.

200 IM: 1, David Boylan, EAHS, 1:56.08. 2, Daniel Woodruff, CHS, 2:01.65. 3, Riley Brown, LMHS, 2:04.04.

50 freestyle: 1, Mitchell Gillem, CHS, 22.69. 2, Cameron Richard, CHS, 23.17. 3, Eric Wang, Baton Rouge High, 23.38.

100 butterfly: 1, David Boylan, EAHS, 53.52. 2, Harrison Say, CHS, 55.78. 3, Wes Daniel, Dutchtown, 56.80.

100 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 48.96. 2, Mitchell Gillem, CHS, 49.67. 3, Eric King, ZHS, 50.06.

200 freestyle relay: 1, East Ascension 'A' 1:34.01. 2, Catholic High 'A' 1:34.76. 3, University High 'A' 1:37.64.

100 backstroke: 1, Riley Brown, LMHS, 55.45. 2, Harrison Say, CHS, 56.09. 3, Wes Daniel, Dutchtown, 56.57.

100 breaststroke: 1, Jered Poland, Walker, 1:01.73. 2, Eric King, ZHS, 1:03.83. 3, Garrett Accardo, CHS, 1:04.11.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 'A' 3:29.02. 2, University 'A' 3:29.93. 3, Dutchtown 'A' 3:31.32.

