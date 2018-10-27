At Crawfish Aquatics pool
Finals at 1 p.m. Sunday
Girls
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, University 'A' 1:56.17. 2, Parkview Baptist School 'A' 1:58.35. 3, St. Joseph's Academy 'A' 2:01.06.
200 freestyle: 1, Jolee Liles, PBS, 1:54.97. 2, Johannah Cangelosi, University, 2:01.27. 3, Abigail Gibson, EHS, 2:04.33.
200 individual medley: 1, Rylee Moore, PBS, 2:10.27. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 2:15.08. 3, Ema Lavigne, Baton Rouge High, 2:17.79.
50 freestyle: 1, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, University, 25.96. 2, Sara Be, EHS, 26.07. 3, Julia Brinson, SJA, 26.33.
100 butterfly: 1, Jolee Liles, PBS, 58.66. 2, Amanda Andrews, SJA, 1:01.67. 3, Anacelia Galeano, Baton Rouge High, 1:02.55.
100 freestyle: 1, Johannah Cangelosi, University, 55.39. 2, Sara Be, EHS, 56.74. 3, Julia Brinson, SJA, 57.40.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 'A' 1:48.69. 2, Parkview Baptist 'A' 1:50.16. 3, St. Joseph's 'A' 1:50.44.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Moore, PBS, 57.25. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 1:00.78. 3, Kirby Black, SJA, 1:01.83.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ema Lavigne, Baton Rouge High, 1:12.02. 2, Abby Baumgartner, University, 1:12.33. 3, Isabel Webre, SJA, 1:16.74.
400 freestyle relay: 1, University 'A' 3:53.34. 2, St. Joseph's 'A' 3:55.75. 3, Episcopal 'A' 3:58.25.
Boys
200 medley relay: 1, East Ascension 'A' 1:43.45. 2, Dutchtown 'A' 1:43.80. 3, Catholic 'A' 1:45.62.
200 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 1:43.48. 2, Mason Nyboer, Mason E, CHS, 1:43.79. 3, Christopher Richardson, University, 1:48.54.
200 IM: 1, David Boylan, EAHS, 1:56.08. 2, Daniel Woodruff, CHS, 2:01.65. 3, Riley Brown, LMHS, 2:04.04.
50 freestyle: 1, Mitchell Gillem, CHS, 22.69. 2, Cameron Richard, CHS, 23.17. 3, Eric Wang, Baton Rouge High, 23.38.
100 butterfly: 1, David Boylan, EAHS, 53.52. 2, Harrison Say, CHS, 55.78. 3, Wes Daniel, Dutchtown, 56.80.
100 freestyle: 1, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 48.96. 2, Mitchell Gillem, CHS, 49.67. 3, Eric King, ZHS, 50.06.
200 freestyle relay: 1, East Ascension 'A' 1:34.01. 2, Catholic High 'A' 1:34.76. 3, University High 'A' 1:37.64.
100 backstroke: 1, Riley Brown, LMHS, 55.45. 2, Harrison Say, CHS, 56.09. 3, Wes Daniel, Dutchtown, 56.57.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jered Poland, Walker, 1:01.73. 2, Eric King, ZHS, 1:03.83. 3, Garrett Accardo, CHS, 1:04.11.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 'A' 3:29.02. 2, University 'A' 3:29.93. 3, Dutchtown 'A' 3:31.32.