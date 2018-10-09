Class 5A
First-place votes in parenthesis.
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (9) 6-0 119 1
2. West Monroe (1) 6-0 111 2
3. East Ascension 6-0 95 3
4. Catholic-BR 5-1 90 5
5. Destrehan 5-1 76 6
6. Zachary 4-2 63 7
7. Acadiana 5-1 52 4
8. John Ehret 5-1 50 8
9. Terrebonne 6-0 45 10
10. Alexandria 6-0 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Evangel Christian 17, Sam Houston 12, Byrd 11, Live Oak 7, Haughton 7, Captain Shreve 4, Ouachita 4, Jesuit 2, East St. John 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Karr (9) 6-0 117 1
2. Lakeshore 6-0 108 2
3. Northwood (1) 6-0 96 3
4. Warren Easton 4-1 88 4
5. St. Thomas More 5-1 85 5
6. Leesville 6-0 72 6
7. North DeSoto 5-1 53 8
8. St. Martinville 6-0 44 9
9. Bastrop 5-1 36 7
10. Neville 3-2 34 10
Others receiving votes: Plaquemine 28, Teurlings Catholic 9, Franklin Parish 5, Helen Cox 3, Tioga 2.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. University (10) 6-0 120 1
2. Iota 6-0 109 2
3. Union Parish 5-1 86 5
4. Sterlington 4-2 76 6
5. Kaplan 3-3 68 7
6. Hannan 6-0 64 8
7. Church Point 5-1 60 2
8. Jena 5-1 54 4
9. St. James 4-2 39 10
10. Northwest 4-2 35 NR
Others receiving votes: Eunice 17, Loyola Prep 16, Lake Charles College Prep 14, De La Salle 12, Jennings 2.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (9) 5-0 119 1
2. Amite 5-1 98 2
3. Dunham 6-0 93 3
4. Many (1) 5-1 89 4
5. Country Day 6-0 84 6
6. Catholic-NI 5-1 60 7
(tie) Newman 5-1 60 5
8. Rosepine 6-0 44 8
9. Welsh 4-2 39 9
10. St. Helena 5-1 36 10
Others receiving votes: Calvary Baptist 30, Ascension Episcopal 10, Lakeside 9, Kinder 2, Episcopal-BR 1, Ferriday 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Kentwood (8) 6-0 114 1
2. Lafayette Christian (1) 6-0 104 2
3. Southern Lab 5-1 97 3
4. Haynesville 6-0 90 4
5. Oak Grove 6-0 81 5
6. Logansport (1) 6-0 78 6
7. West St. John 4-2 60 7
8. Ascension Catholic 6-0 53 8
9. Vermilion Catholic 6-0 45 9
10. Ouachita Christian 5-1 24 10
Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee 20, Covenant Christian 8, St. Edmund 8, Montgomery 5.