DUTCHTOWN — It was a Top 10 matchup of two of the Louisiana's best Class 5A baseball teams that lived up to its billing.
And it came down to the final play of the game to decide the winner.
Dutchtown shortstop Hayden Kibbe, initially bobbled a two-out slow chopper through the infield by Hunter Bethel, but alertly kept the ball in front of him. Kibbe then threw to catcher Caleb Ickes who tagged out Walker’s Owen Forbes for the final out to cement the Griffins’ 2-1 victory Saturday at Griffin Park.
“I told him I was proud of him for not having bad body language, putting his head down and stuck with the play and finished the deal,” Dutchtown baseball coach Chris Schexnaydre said of Kibbe. “There’s always a play to be made after the last one.”
No. 8 Dutchtown (15-5) scored runs in the first and fifth innings before having to withstand a final charge from No. 3 Walker (16-4) in the top of the seventh.
Dutchtown’s starting pitcher Nathan Monceaux (4-1) allowed three of Walker's four hits through six innings, never permitting a runner beyond second, until the seventh when he allowed a single to Forbes (2-for-3) and hit a couple of batters.
The Wildcats made it 2-1 on Gabe Inman’s sacrifice fly when pitcher Garrett Edwards was hit by a pitch. Bethel followed with a ground ball that Kibbe wasn’t able to glove cleanly. He stuck with the play, though, and with Forbes being waved home, made a high throw that Ickes brought down to make the tag.
Kibbe had six assists in the game, including the turning of a double play in the second inning.
“When I saw the guy rounding third and going home, I knew it was the third out,” said Monceaux, who struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
Walker coach Randy Sandifer said the matchup provided his team with a glimpse of what’s in store.
“In April these are the type games we’re going to play, and we’ve got to do better in those situations,” he said.
Dutchtown followed a familiar script in taking a 2-0 lead.
Third baseman Tanner Vadnais drew a two-out walk, moved up to second on a passed ball and scored on a double from first baseman Will Delaune into the right-center gap.
The Griffins extended that margin to 2-0 with an unearned run with two outs in the fifth on center fielder Reuben Williams’ run-scoring single against Edwards (4-1) who yielded three hits, struck out five and walked two.
“We knew we need to beat them for the power rankings so we can host playoff games,” Monceaux said. “It’s our ultimate goal to win a state championship. We did a great job of beating them.”