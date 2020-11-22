Zachary of Class 5A and Class 1A’s East Iberville were the highest Baton Rouge area seeds in the LHSAA’s non-select playoff brackets released Sunday afternoon.
The seedings, which mirrored the LHSAA’s last set of power rankings, had both in the top three of their classes. Zachary (4-1) came in at No. 3 while East Iberville (5-1) was slotted as a No. 2 seed.
Overall, the brackets brought a brief sense of normalcy to a season that has progressed in fits and starts after a delayed beginning in October.
“Not only has this been a crazy, weird year, but I expect the playoffs to have the weirdest set of outcomes as the brackets play out,” said Zachary coach David Brewerton, whose team last played on Nov. 7.
“You’re dealing with a lot of teams that didn’t play last week or the week before so it's going to be a matter of people getting the rust off and being able to execute.”
Zachary hosts No. 30 Airline at 7 p.m. Friday.
Central (7-1) is Class 5A’s No. 7 seed and is one of the few teams that played games on all eight available playing dates during the regular season. The Wildcats will take on No. 26 Pineville at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I think that it’s important to stay in a routine, and we know our world has been anything but routine,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “So, from a program perspective, to stay in that routine week-to-week has been really good for us.”
East Iberville did not play last week and will have a first-round bye before it plays the winner of the game between No. 15 Northwood-Lena and No. 18 Slaughter Community Charter.
In Class 3A, Madison Prep (5-2) is ninth-seede, and last week defeated District 7-3A foe West Feliciana, which is seeded No. 21. Another district rival, Brusly, is 20th.
“I’m just happy to make it into the playoffs, especially with the pandemic,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “Right now, it's all about one game at a time and trying to go week-to-week without losing a game or any kids to the virus.”
In Class 4A, Plaquemine (5-2) came in at No. 8, while fellow District 7-4A members Istrouma (No. 15) and Belaire (No. 25) were also in the mix. Plaquemine and Belaire face each other at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It could happen any year, but this is the first time we’ve had to play a district opponent in Round 1 in my time here,” Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said. “Belaire hasn’t made the playoffs in 15 years, and I thought coach (Byron) Wade did a great job.”
A trio of teams will represent District 8-2A in their bracket. Port Allen (5-2) is seeded 10th, Northeast (3-3) is No. 19 and Capitol (2-4) is No. 24.
District 5-5A will have four teams in the 5A bracket. Woodlawn (2-2) is No. 15 after twice having to miss two weeks of action while in quarantine. Also in were No. 16 East Ascension (4-3), No. 29 St. Amant (4-2) and No. 12 Dutchtown (5-1), which will host No. 21 Terrebonne at 5 p.m. Saturday.