The Central High football program is mourning the unexpected death of assistant coach Brandon O’Neal Thursday morning.
“Brandon O’Neal was respected amongst his colleagues and loved by the players he coached,” Central head coach Sid Edwards said in a personal social media post. “We were very fortunate to have a talented coach and mentor in our football program that instilled grit, a tough work ethic, but most importantly compassion in our young men in a difficult time of maturity.
“Prayers are appreciated in this time as our community mourns.”
O’Neal, 41, coached defensive backs for the Wildcats. He had been on the Central coaching staff for 11 years, according to Edwards. The Central High players were told of O’Neal’s death Thursday afternoon.
The Central High twitter feed included sideline photos of O’Neal and asked for prayers for both O’Neal’s family and Central’s football teams.